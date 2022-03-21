Princess Diana’s tragedy told like a horror movie

This is a story of which we already know the end. We know that although the film ends before, although it is not necessary to make it explicit, there, at the end of the tunnel, is death. There is the abrupt, surprising, tragic ending between twisted metals and sirens howling in the early morning of Paris. It is not necessary to show it, nor is it necessary to mention it. Princess Diana’s is a story we already know, a fairy tale with a sad endingwhich is even being told in parallel elsewhere: the last and next season of the Netflix series crown, which includes this figure as one of its mainstays in its narrative about the British royal family.

Fortunately, spencerthe film centered on the tragic princess that premiered this Thursday in Uruguayan theaters, is presented in a different way compared to the already stagnant traditional biographical account. Directed by Chilean Paul Larrain, who already had experience in this genre with jackiein which she portrayed the former American first lady Jackie Kennedy after the assassination of her husband in 1963, and written by the British Steven Knight, creator and person in charge of the series Peaky Blindersin this film the historical facts do not matter so much, but to show the figure trapped in a cage from which he cannot get out.

spencerwhich owes its name to Diana’s last name, is a pure fiction, although it has some slight handles on real events. It is a story that takes place in three days, in the Christmas season of 1991, in the framework of a meeting of the British royal family in Sandringham, one of the country houses of the crown, to celebrate the holidays. This is the setting for a nightmarish weekend for a Diana who is already shaken by the constant harassment of the press, by a marriage that is falling apart, and by the complexity it represents for her to separate her personal life from her figure. public.

Between gala dinners, pheasant hunts and country tours, the jolts turn into intense turbulence. Hallucinations, dark thoughts, panic attacks, bulimia that prevents food from staying in the stomach for long, and a family that completely ignores her (and when not, constantly attacks her), except for her two children, the only ones who are looking for her and want to spend time with her.

Kristen Stewart is in charge of getting into Diana’s skinand does a superlative job, which has earned him a nomination for the Oscar for Best Actress. The pain and sadness can be seen in the gaze of this tortured Diana, on the verge of collapse and torn between her will to comply with what is expected of someone in her role and that of trying – in vain – to change the image and ways of the most conservative and traditional institution in the Kingdom.

The British royal family on film

This Diana is as much a pop icon as she is a ghost. Both a princess and a prisoner. Both an elegant and imposing presence as a horror movie protagonist. And it is that spencer has quite a few dark and disturbing touches, much closer to the psychological terror of rosemary’s baby than to the luxuries of The Crown.

Diana is approaching her breaking point (if one looks at the chronology, the year after the events portrayed in the film Diana separated from Prince Charles and began the final stage of her life in which she was both a loved and celebrated figure, as a person who never left the public eye) supported more by Sandringham staff than her in-laws. The woman in charge of dressing her and the palace cook will be two of her main allies in this hellish weekend, and they will bring her some light in this visit to the lion’s den. And then there is the figure of Anne Boleyn, another royal consort who lost her mind – literally, in her case – because of her marriage.

With a photograph that navigates between the dreamlike and the ghostly and the delicate, spencer it is a film that can lose the viewer who is expecting a traditional biographical film, and sometimes even seems to try so hard to do something different that it ends up being noticed. It is a film that advances almost in a straight line, without great fuss, so it proposes a rhythm capable of leaving the most restless, or less accustomed to slower narratives, on the way.

Stewart is nominated for an Oscar for her work

We already know the end of this story, but Larraín does not stop crushing the fatalism associated with Diana, and the weight that both her environment and public pressure had on her outcome, a theme that is repeated in several of the recent audiovisual productions that are They focus on other figures who were media icons at the time and who, from the current perspective, are revealed to have been victims. And the case of Diana Spencer is unique, and in recent times she has returned to the collective imagination, both because of the scandal involving her son Harry and because of the interest motivated by The Crown. spencer it is a different complement and a different portrait of a figure that continues to fascinate as when he was still alive.