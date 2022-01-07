World

Princess Esmeralda asked to remove statues of Leopold II

AGI – Princess Esmeralda of Belgium said she was in favor of removing the statues of her ancestor, the monarch Leopold II, accused for his role in colonization of the present Democratic Republic of Congo.

In his reign from 1865 to 1909, Leopold II established the Free State of Congo, Private country controlled directly by the monarch with dictatorial methods and then converted into a Belgian colony under pressure from the international community.

In an intervention in the English-language magazine The Brussels Times, Philip’s aunt (current King of Belgium) returned to the theme of historical responsibilities of the country and of the royal house towards the former colony.

The princess also reflected on her family ties with Leopold II and said she was convinced that “I have a great responsibility in joining the growing number of Belgians who are breaking the taboo“of the removal of the statues commemorating the controversial monarch.” The anger towards the statues is indisputable. Why should people of color trust the same authorities who kept the monuments of the colonizers and slavers in their place? “Asked the princess.

