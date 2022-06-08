Princess Martha Louise of Norway got engaged to American shaman Durek Verret

Marta Luisa, 50, and Verret, three years younger and spiritual guide of celebrities, revealed their relationship in May 2019

The princess Martha Louise of Norway announced on Tuesday its commitment with the American shaman Durek Verret, with whom he has had a romantic relationship for three years.

”Love does not judge where you come from or who you are as a human being. Love creates bridges between people, cultures and religions. We are happy to have found each other across continents, ethnicity and social background”the couple wrote in a statement.

Marta Luisa, 50, and Verret, three years younger and spiritual guide of celebrities, revealed their relationship in May 2019, days before launching a controversial speaking tour that drew harsh criticism and led to her later announcing that she would no longer use her title for commercial purposes.

Princess Martha-Louise and her boyfriend Durek Verrett arrive at her workshop ”The Princess and the Shaman” in Copenhagen, Denmark (Photo by EPP/Christophersen/Sipa USA)

The couple, who are currently in Los Angeles (USA), said that they will continue to live in their respective countries for the time being and that There is no date for the wedding yet.

”I am so happy to have engaged with the shaman Durek, he makes my heart jump”the princess wrote in her account on the social network Instagram, while the groom said he was happier than he had ever been before.

Dressed in a vibrant printed sleeveless dress, Marta Luisa could be seen standing next to her partner, who wore an elegant suit with lace details.

Image with which they announced their commitment on social networks (Instagram)

According to Norwegian media, the princess plans to move to California with her daughters.

The shaman was quick to share a gushing comment on the post, writing “I love our family. You, my dear, are a force in life. The way you love your children and how you nurture their minds and hearts to grow.”

The parents of Marta Luisa, the kings Harald and Sonia, sent in a statement “their most cordial congratulations” to the couple.

Marta Luisa told the Norwegian newspaper VG in April last year that she planned to take her daughters to live in the US (Instagram)

Earlier this year, Durek revealed that “asked King Harald” from Norway the hand of the princess, but he had not yet proposed to her because “they weren’t in a hurry” for getting married

In an interview in Billed Bladet he said that he “does things in a respectful way” adding: “I’m very old-fashioned in the way I do things. So I sat down with King Harald and Queen Sonja and asked for their daughter’s hand in marriage. If they had told me no, I wouldn’t have gone ahead.”

The princess was married to the Norwegian writer Ari Behn between 2002 and 2017, when they divorced, and with him she had three daughters: Maud Angelica, 19 years old; Leah Isadora, 17, and Emma Tallulah, 13.

The princess assured that Durek was a great support after the suicide of her ex-husband (Photo by Daniel Perez/Getty Images)

Behn took his own life on Christmas 2019 at the age of 47, a tragedy that Marta Luisa was able to overcome thanks to the help of Verret, as revealed.

The newspaper Daily Mail commented that when talking about the traumatic day in an interview, Marta Luisa revealed that they returned home from the religious service on Christmas morning and heard the news.

“They said it was my fault and Durek’s fault, that if it hadn’t been for him, this wouldn’t have happened. I was so lucky to have the support of Durek and my family and friends around us, but it’s a void. Suddenly, I was a single mother, which is a very different horse and, of course, the pain, the anger, the self-pity, the sadness of never seeing him again… it’s devastating.”explained the princess.

File photo: Princess Marta Luisa and her then-husband Ari Behn

Marta, who added that “never felt like royalty”also revealed that he discovered how racist Norwegians can be since he was related to Durek, who is of Norwegian, Indian and Haitian descent, the British outlet commented.

The princess has been involved in various controversies throughout her life, such as when she founded a school with a friend to promote “Contact” with the angels, while boasting of having supernatural powers.

