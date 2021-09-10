Princesses are made! This is the support of the new book by iO Donna

Un new “commoner”, of Italian origin, is prowling in the European courts. He is the Umbrian entrepreneur forty-two years old Emanuele Musini. In the first weekend of September it is married in Vienna with the super aristocrat Maria Annunciata of Liechtenstein, 36 years old. She in Valentino with a family tiara from the 19th century with ear-shaped diamonds, he in a morning suit. Among the guests too Beatrice Borromeo in fluffy red Dior and her husband Pierre Casiraghi. And half a European nobility including Ernst of Hanover, the ex-consort of Caroline of Monaco.

Princesses are made!

Perhaps the name of Maria Annunciata (who works in art and lives in New York with her new husband) it doesn’t say much to non-fans of real chronicles. In fact she is the eldest daughter of Prince Nikolaus of Liechtenstein (himself the younger brother of the reigning prince) and of Princess Margaretha of Luxembourg. In summary, he is a descendant of two of the oldest noble families in Europe. What is striking, however, about this umpteenth fable that becomes reality is, in fact, the new entry commoner, bourgeois. Musini is one of the increasingly numerous European “Cinderella” who entered the court. Like Jack Brooksbank, for example, Eugenie of York’s ever-smiling spouse (and manager of George Clooney’s tequila company) o Daniel Westling, the former personal trainer who became prince consort with Victoria of Sweden.

The advance of the bourgeois at court

But if husbands without blue blood are still few (they could increase when the Spanish, Dutch, Norwegian and Belgian princesses get engaged) there are much more Cinderella with a common past. Just take a look at the European monarchies. Two bourgeois are already queens: the former journalist Letizia of Spain and the former manager Maxima of Holland. Others will become, such as Mette-Marit of Norway and Mary of Denmark. Or the same, very popular, Kate Middleton who, before getting married, was said “Waitie Katie” (Kate waiting) for the reticence of Prince William to the big step. Last but not least, hurricane Meghan Markle, not surprisingly called “tungsten” by Prince Charles when relations between royal relatives were still good.

The monarchies have changed their DNA

Today it is a fact: they entered the court showgirls, journalists, Olympic champions, PR experts and managers. The European monarchies have changed DNA and modern marriages have certified it: we marry (finally) for love, and no longer just for the coat of arms. Times have changed, as the new book by iO Woman, Princesses are made! You know each other in pubs, as happened to Mary of Denmark when she met Prince Frederik, in Sidney, during the Olympics, or at a dinner with friends as happened to Felipe and Letizia of Spain.

Princesses become: like Grace Kelly

The first modern bourgeois to enter the court, without noble titles, she was an Oscar-winning actress: Grace Kelly. That marriage in the Principality of Monaco opened the doors to the dream: it meant that everyone could become princesses. Actually in Europe, in the British royal family, in the thirties, there had already been the very bourgeois and multi-divorced American Wallis Simpson, lover and then wife of Edward VIII who, in order to marry her, laid the crown and changed the history of England.

What it means to be a commoner

“To be precise, the first commoner was the Queen Mum, the mother of Queen Elizabeth” explains the most famous of the Italian royal watchers, Antonio Caprarica, also author of the preface of the book. “George V of England in 1917, in addition to changing the German surname Saxe-Coburg und Gotha to Windsor, decided that the princes, hitherto obliged to marry dynastic with German princesses, would instead be free to marry British aristocrats, even if they have no royal lineage. Thus it was that a “simple” Scottish countess, Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, was able to get married with the sovereign’s younger son ».

Lady D was too …

And here is triggered one of the debates that most passionate the experts in real affairs. What does it mean to be a commoner, does it only fit the bourgeoisie? To say even the aristocratic Lady D was. “The question is simple: a noble family cannot be placed on the same level as a ruling dynasty. They are really two totally different things and the comparison is impossible. The sovereign reigns and governs, the aristocratic family depends on the sovereign, is part of his court, receives benefits and honors and in exchange supports him in case of need. They cannot be put on the same level “ explains Marina Minelli, historian and author of the book Royal Wedding (Amazon).

The Nordic princesses

The fact is that the royal world intrigues, so distant and so magnetic. The Windsor soap opera is unbeatable with the stainless Elizabeth II. Yet in northern Europe live princesses loved by the people. Like 49-year-old Mary of Denmark, destined to become the first queen of Australian origin on the throne of the Glücksburg and recently guest at Milan Design Week. In her homeland she is considered the Danish Kate Middleton for her taste in style. Her romantic story has inspired more than one movie (like A prince all to myself by Martha Coolidge).

Stellar marriage proposal

The marriage proposal came to her in 2003, during a vacation in Rome. “You can’t say no, you don’t have to say no, you have to say yes,” Prince Frederik told her on his knees, putting an emerald-cut diamond and two baguette rubies, the same colors as the Danish flag, on her finger. Sofia of Sweden was, on the other hand, a show girl before meeting Prince Charles Philip. She had also become famous for a sapphic kiss with pornographic actress Jenna Jameson during the reality show Paradise Hotel.

Past uncomfortable

“I find it amusing that numerous future kings have married commoners with less than ideal characteristics to become queens,” she comments Mediaset journalist Lavinia Orefici, author of Diana, the people’s princess (Piemme). “I am thinking of Maxima of Holland with her father minister in the Argentine dictatorship of Videla, of Letizia of Spain with an ex-husband. It makes me tenderness Mette-Marit of Norway who, before getting married, he had to apologize to his subjects for his stormy past and the son born of an affair with a man involved in drug deals. My favourite? It’s Kate Middleton. Despite her parents enriched with the party decoration company, she remains the best. Never a false step. So perfect as to be more perfect than the Windsors ».

Listen to the free podcast about British royalty

