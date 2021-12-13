“Principle” agreement on the end of the Korean war (at least according to Seoul)

North Korea, South Korea, China and the United States have agreed “in principle” to declare a formal end to the Korean War, nearly 70 years after the conflict ended in a shaky truce, the South Korean president said. Moon Jae-in.

Speaking in Canberra on a four-day visit to Australia, Moon said he believes the four main parties have agreed in principle on a declaration of peace. But he added that North Korea has made the end of “US hostility” a precondition for talks, according to the Guardian.

“For this reason, we are unable to sit down for a negotiation on the statements between South Korea and North Korea and those between North Korea and the United States,” he said in a press conference with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. “We hope that the talks will start. We are committed to this “.

Moon said he felt it was important to end the “unstable” armistice that had been in place for nearly seven decades, adding that a peace declaration could improve the prospects for a breakthrough in Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons program.

Hours later, South Korean Unification Minister Lee In-young said a statement could be a “turning point for a new phase of peace” and urged North Korea to accept the dialogue offer of Seoul.

“North Korea has apparently shown a more open attitude towards dialogue than before,” Lee said, according to the Yonhap news agency. “North Korea has fired more short-range missiles this year, but it hasn’t seriously worsened the situation by escalating tensions to a high level.”

The Korean War ended in July 1953 with an armistice but not a peace treaty, meaning the North and South are still technically at war.

Moon, who has made engagement with North Korea a key feature of his administration, is pushing for a peace treaty before his five-year term as South Korea’s president ends next spring. He repeated his call for a formal end to hostilities during his speech at the UN General Assembly in September. Kim Yo-jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, described her initiative as “an interesting idea”.

Chinese officials have reportedly expressed support for the proposal, while South Korea and the United States are in the final stages of drafting a draft statement. North Korea, however, has indicated that it will not join the end-of-conflict talks as long as the United States maintains its “hostile stance,” a reference to the presence of 28,500 US troops in South Korea and annual military exercises between states. United and South Korea that Pyongyang considers a dress rehearsal for an invasion.