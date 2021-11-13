Until just over two months ago, Pilgrims he was considered by many (both fans and insiders) to be a scarsone, one who played for Roma a bit at random. In the space of a few weeks, everything has changed, people’s consideration has changed and their performance has also increased further.

Recently, Abraham it was considered a big buy. After a few bad games, he was portrayed as a scam who was staying at Chelsea by accident and who, just as coincidentally, had been paid 40 million plus bonuses by Roma.

Until very recently, José Mourinho he was untouchable. Now, on social media, someone is already calling him boiled meat as if we were talking about an elderly man at the neighborhood bowls tournament.

We could go on indefinitely, with Cristante judged some time ago unable to play football, Ibanez ditto and so on. The opinions of everyone, of us insiders, of the fans, come and go and that’s right.

From here to the resumption of the championship we will hear many others but then it will take two or three games, done well or done badly to overturn everything again.

The ideal would be to enjoy the show, to criticize if there is to criticize, and little more.

Instead, the season will restart from the usual principle of duality, to which the human being has always been condemned: Mourinho yes, Mourinho no, Abraham strong, Abraham poor, Mancini good, Mancini incapable, Vina good footballer, Vina player to give to the first who passes. Either for or against someone or something. Without half measures, of course.