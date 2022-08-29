Entertainment

printed fabric by CIT Dessaint for Kim Kardashian’s stockings

CIT Dessaint, founded in 1992, is a textile company specializing in the manufacture of sports jerseys, show costumes and communication textiles. Their know-how allowed them to make coats for the Miss France election or stockings for Kim Kardashian.



Sometimes orders fall from the sky! This is what happened recently to Philippe Dessaint, contacted by a lingerie manufacturer. On the phone, the famous lingerie manufacturer asks Philippe Dessaint to create a fabric whose color will be that of the skin of Kim Kardashian, businesswoman, producer, stylist and American television host. The challenge is accepted by CIT Dessaint.

But for that, you need a reliable witness of the color of the epidermis of the American star. ” The client immediately flew to New York to photograph Kim Kardashian’s skin and brought us back the snapshot from which we worked. We therefore have in our color chart a color equivalent to that of Kim Kardashian’s skin. We thus produced the fabric in this color and the lingerie manufacturer was able to make the stockings ordered “says Philippe Dessaint, who expects other challenges of this kind in the future.





Textile Fashion France New York Kim Kardashian

