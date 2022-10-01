Printed micro bikinis: this is how Emily Ratajkowski, Flavia Palmiero and Silvina Escudero wear them

Printed micro bikinis are one of the trends of recent times and celebrities know it. this time they were Emily Ratajkowski (Brad Pitt’s new girlfriend?) and the Argentines Flavia Palmiero Y Silvina Escudero those that set a trend in social networks with swimsuits of these characteristics.

Emily Ratajkowski says goodbye to summer with a green micro bikini

The American summer is already coming to an end and to say goodbye, Emily Ratajkowski wore a two-piece swimsuit printed in colors like green and light blue. The details? It is a model with triangle top and panties tailless with adjustment straps on both sides of the hips tied in a bow.

He completed the bet with a wicker hatsome gold hoop earrings and ones futuristic sunglasses in brown tones.

Flavia Palmiero showed a microbikini in pastel tones

To say goodbye to the last days of heat and welcome autumn in the northern hemisphere, Flavia Palmiero photographed herself wearing a Printed micro bikini from her own collection in pastel colors like yellow, pink and orange called Ibiza Sixty.

The details? It is a two-piece swimsuit with abstract floral print in pastel colors like pink, yellow and orange. The bodice is simple and triangular. The panties, meanwhile, are hollowed out, thong style and have adjustment bands on both sides of the hips tied in the shape of a bow.

She completed the beachy look with a series of high-impact accessories: a light brown wicker woven hat and ones sunglasses in total blackvery opaque, style cat eyes and with tortoiseshell frame.

Silvina Escudero wearing a multicolored swimsuit and XL glasses

The multicolored prints in shocking tones are the ones chosen by the famous to wear on hot days. Silvina Escudero posed in a boat on the San Antonio River carrying a two-piece swimsuit in vibrant and eye-catching colors like pink, turquoise, red and dark blue, among others. Some XL sunglasses in total black geometric format They raised the high-impact bet that garnered all the praise and likes from their followers.

