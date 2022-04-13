priority the removal of polyps in the colon, reiterates Dr. Reyes, oncologist

For the specialist, fear cannot overcome the signs visible to the patient in his bowel movements.

Dr. Omayra Reyes, oncologist hematologist of the Mennonite Health System. Photo: Provided by the specialist to the Journal of Medicine and Public Health.

The Doctor Omayra Reyes, hematologist oncologist of the Mennonite Health Systemexpressed his opinion regarding the importance of early detection of Colorectal cancer and the differentiating signs that the patient must take into account.

The specialist specified that people should observe the changes in the shape of the excreta, and the changes in consistency, because although many people do not take these changes into account, they are not positive. “Any changes should be reported to your primary care physician,” she said.

The incidence in Puerto Rico, according to the specialist, is that this cancer is the third leading cause of cancer diagnosis in men and women and the third leading cause of death. “It is a very common disease, that is why we are promoting early care and the guidelines are more updated every day.”

In Puerto Rico, approximately 1,500 cases of colon cancer are reported annually, of which 600 cases die from this condition. It is the second most common cancer in both women and men in Puerto Rico, according to the Coalition of Colorectal cancer from Puerto Rico.

Dr. Reyes said that the fear of many people cannot be greater than the signs, and for this reason she stressed that “not all polyps have the capacity to become cancer, but when the gastroenterologist identifies them, a biopsy can be carried out and this It’s diagnostic.”

For this reason, he emphasized that colonoscopy becomes a preventive treatment, since removing the polyp prevents it from progressing, while recommending that this diagnostic procedure be performed between 5 and 10 years if the patient has not had polyps, but the time should be less if the opposite occurs.

He did not rule out other forms of diagnosis, which are available and visible in the guides for specialists and primary care physicians, “among the less invasive techniques to prevent colon cancer, occult blood in excreta is considered. It is recommended from the age of 40, annually.

However, the specialist agrees with her colleagues in emphasizing that the ideal or preferred test is colonoscopy because both diagnostic and therapeutic benefits are obtained.

“Colonoscopy should always be done after the age of 50, although young people should pay attention to their family history and their risks compared to the general population,” he stressed.

Another aspect that patients should take into account is the genetic relationship that is related to this type of cancer, where “if your father had colon cancer at age 50, you should have it done at age 40, that is, 10 years before his family.”

He added that it is not only the hereditary factor, but the inadequate nutrition of a low-fiber diet, obesity, alcohol consumption and cigarettes, “lead a person to further predispose his body to this type of cancer.”

Treatments

Regarding the treatments, Doctor Omayra Reyes He specified that in early stages patients can count on surgery, which has an important success for the patient’s life.

“In the case of the anus, that is, when the lesion is located in that area, the best thing to do is radiotherapy. Chemotherapy is not for all stages, it is only applied in stages 3 and 4, ”he explained.

The specialist reported that these protocols and procedures accompanied by immunotherapy have revolutionized patient care, and not only in Colorectal cancerbut in all types.

“Immunotherapy has a differential mechanism, even in patients in advanced stages, since it provides a good response and is well tolerated, with fewer side effects,” he concluded.