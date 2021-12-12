priority to the central defense. Ibra pushes for the renewal

Zlatan Ibrahimovic saves Milan once again in Udine: last season the magnificent overhead goal by the Swede brought the three points to the Rossoneri, yesterday the ’81 class scored the equalizer. The Rossoneri, therefore, leave the Dacia Arena with only one point, climbing to 39 points and temporarily keeping the lead safely, with Inter chasing only two distances and one game less. There are only two days to go until the end of the first round, then the Rossoneri management will be concentrated on the January market, the repair one.

CENTRAL PRIORITY – Without the emergency brought about by Kjaer’s injury, AC Milan would hardly have made any moves into the next market session, but the Danish defender’s serious knee injury, as reported by Tuttosport in today’s edition, totally changes the company’s plans. Maldini, in the pre-match of Udinese-Milan, confirmed to Sky his desire to become a central defender, and the Rossoneri management is evaluating whether there is the possibility of a player ready or one for next year. The priority, however, falls on the central defender.

IBRA RENEWAL – As mentioned earlier, Zlatan Ibrahimovic saved Milan from a defeat that seemed written in Udine last night. The Swedish striker, despite the 40 years and the many injuries suffered in these two and a half seasons with Milan, knows he is still decisive and still has the energy to carry the weight of a team on his shoulders, which is why, according to Tuttosport, he pushes strong for the extension of the contract. Renewal that the Swede would also like to arrive quickly and hopes for a faster negotiation than last year.