Priority to the central player and an occasional left winger: all the names followed by Giuntoli

The central defender remains the priority of a Napoli active on the market but which still has to identify the right profile for the legacy of Kostas Manolas. Poll for an old goal like Marash Kumbulla but Roma would not want to free him for a Champions competitor. Always in the sights Attila Szalai coming out of Fenerbahce: Hungary’s coach Marco Rossi had almost given him to Chelsea as a matter of fact but the deal is far from over. This is why Napoli is there but the ds Cristiano Giuntoli evaluates more profiles. Even in Italy, like Mattia Viti of Empoli, Nicolò Casale Hellas Verona and the revelation of Frosinone, the twenty-three year old Federico Gatti. In England there is also among the names Davinson Sanchez that with Conte could leave Tottenham. Then the left winger: it is not excluded that Napoli may try to anticipate the blow there too, the names are those of Reinildo Madava of Lille and of Lucas Digne of Everton.