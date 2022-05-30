Entertainment

Priscila and Gustavo Ángel celebrate their son’s graduation with a family photo

El Temerario, Gustavo Ángel and his wife Priscila, are one of the most beloved couples in the world, so their followers are always aware of what they can share on social networks.

Recently, Priscila shared a very special moment for her family because one of her children graduated from high school, so they celebrated with a family photo.

“Days of celebration and immense gratitude to God for allowing us to reach this moment accompanying our son, surrounded by his friends who become family after so many years studying and living together (kindergarten – Highschool)”, the famous began to write.

And he continued with a few words about this happy moment for everyone, “Congratulations to all the graduates and the parents of the graduates, as it is also a family achievement. God bless you and guide you in this stage that is about to begin”.

Priscila and Gustavo Ángel celebrate their son's graduation

In the image you can see Sara, Gustavo and Alejandro, the couple’s three children, who already look very big, although Priscila commented that they will never be big enough, because she will continue to call them “babies”.

Priscila and Gustavo Ángel celebrate their son's graduation

“At times I would like to stop time and that you would always continue to be my baby Tavito (One of my 3 babies, yes yes, I know that they have nothing to do with babies but that is what I have always told them) but I know that this cannot be, since It is the natural course of life, you will continue to grow and I ask God to give me a lot of life and wisdom to be the mother you need,” she wrote in another emotional message where she showed a photograph of her son about to graduate.

Priscila and Gustavo Ángel celebrate their son's graduation

