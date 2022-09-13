‘Priscilla’: Sofia Coppola casts Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny as Elvis and Priscilla

Not even three months ago the music of Elvis Presley returned to our theaters with the biopic of the artist directed by Baz Luhrmann and now Sofia Coppola announces that she has found her leads for ‘Priscilla’, the adaptation of the memoirs Priscilla Beaulieu Presley that she is preparing together with A24. The director has chosen Jacob Elordi to play Elvis Presley and Cailee Spaeny to play his wife and author of the novel on which the film is based.

Released in 1985, ‘Elvis and Me’ is Presley’s intimate account of his life with Elvis and became an immediate best-seller at home and abroad. Coppola has been in charge of adapting the script herself and Deadline claims he had Spaeny in mind all along as the perfect Priscilla. The writer-director will serve as producer alongside Youree Henley and Lorenzo Mieli for The Apartment, and will also finance the film from the Fremantle Company and Stage 6 Films. A24 will handle domestic distribution, Vision Distribution will take it to Italy and Sony Pictures International Releasing to the rest of the world before moving to Sky.

For ‘Priscilla’, Coppola will once again have Philippe Le Sourd as director of photography, Stacey Battat as costume designer, Sarah Flack to edit the film and Tamara Deverell as production designer. No other cast members have been announced, but filming will begin in Toronto this fall. The filmmaker also has ‘The Custom of the Country’ in development, a miniseries adapting Edith Wharton’s 1913 novel about a Midwestern girl trying to climb the New York social ladder.

New but familiar faces

To Elordi, the new King after the enormous work Austin Butler has done on ‘Elvis’, We met him on Netflix’s teen romance ‘The First Kiss’ and since then we have seen him in his two sequels, the films ‘The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee’, ‘2 Hearts’ and ‘Deep Waters’, as well as, of course, playing the complicated Nate Jacobs in ‘Euphoria’.

On the other hand, Spaeny will seem to be less popular, but she has participated in films like ‘Pacific Rim: Insurrection’; ‘Bad Times at the El Royale’ where she played Dakota Johnson’s sister; in ‘A matter of gender’ playing the daughter of Felicity Jones; in ‘The vice of power’; as one of the protagonists of the new version of ‘Youth and Witches’, and in the series ‘Devs’, ‘Mare of Easttown’ and ‘The First Lady’ playing Anna Eleanor Roosevelt.