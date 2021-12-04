Prisma investigation, Juventus fans on social media: #iostoconLaJuventus | News

The hashtag becomes trending on Twitter: it is the way in which it is made square around the company and the team

The hashtag #iostoconLaJuventus, born Friday evening, entered Saturday between Twitter trends Italian: i Juventus fans they gather around the team towards the match against Genoa but above all they square around the company in the difficult days ofPrisma investigation. The accusations of false accounting and false billing in the case of the so-called fictitious capital gains do not undermine the love for Juve, the initiative of the Juventus supporters was born spontaneously but has already achieved popularity up to probably the ears of players, coaches and managers .

In the wake of Chiellini’s words (“We are now used to the fact that when we talk about Juve everything is amplified by a million”) many denounce the noise of the enemies: “Attacking us is their favorite sport“,”They look for ghosts and don’t find them“,”Giving against Juve does not pay“,”This is a very clear drawing“,”It will come back to you“.

The prevailing sentiment is that of an attachment to the club ‘until the end’, citing the chorus which then became the official slogan and inserted on the shirt: “With Juve always and forever! “ or “Juve literally never dies!“. There are also those who ask for transparency”I demand and demand clarity from the company“or point the finger at the management”Our Juve is badly managed“, many take it out on Inter (“Plan on another farsopoli“) which since 2006 has been the rival most felt by the parts of Turin.

But in the end everyone agrees to support the team, not to be distracted in a delicate moment of a season that started with a few highs and many lows: “I will never leave you alone“,”I like it more when we have to get up“,”Juve is something more than a team“.