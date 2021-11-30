Prisma investigation, the lawyer Di Cintio: “It is premature to talk about wrongdoing” | News

The sports law expert tells SportMediaset: “The only precedent regarding violations in management and economic matters concerns Chievo in 2018, which took 3 penalty points”

While the investigation of the Prosecutor of Turin on the capital gains of the Juventus and other Serie A clubs continues, we are already beginning to talk about the next step, that is the passage of the cards to Prosecutor of the FIGC. To explain what are the possible developments from this point of view is Cesare Di Cintio, lawyer expert in sports law: “It is premature to establish whether it could be an offense – his words a SportMediaset.it -. The only precedent regarding violations in management and economic matters concerns Chievo in 2018, which in the end took 3 penalty points “.

Avvocato Di Cintio, what idea did you get about the investigation by the prosecutor?

“I think it is premature and difficult to say how concrete it is. Surely there is an open investigation and this is already a fact. Of course we should see the papers, but we know that there are investigative activities in progress, from which the prosecution is expected that elements come out to support his thesis. Everything will depend on what emerges. What I can say is that the issue of capital gains has always been delicate: the footballer is an employee and his performances are by nature random, his evaluation depends on a vast series of events. When it comes to young people, then, there is no parameter to establish whether they will become champions or not. I emphasize that for the crime to materialize a specific malice is necessary. Attention, not a generic malice, but specific, that is, characterized by awareness and the will to reach a certain end “.

How real is the risk of sporting offense?

“First of all we clarify that we are talking about two totally separate levels. The principles on which sporting guilt is based and those on which criminal is based are completely different. Today it is very premature to say how well founded it is and whether it can generate a sanction. “.

What would Juve risk if the offense were to really take shape?

“At the sporting level, economic and financial offenses are governed by article 31 of the code. Paragraph 1 concerns cases of non-production, alteration or falsification of the documents required by the sports justice bodies. In this case, the risk is a fine with warning. Paragraph 2, on the other hand, concerns cases in which the illegal activity is aimed at obtaining registration in a competition to which the company could not have been admitted. In this case the penalties range from penalty points up to exclusion from the championship. This is of course a particularly serious case and strong elements are needed to prove it. The only precedent in this case is that of Chievo in 2018, when the conviction for ‘repeated violation and avoidance of the rules of prudence and accounting correctness’ led to a penalty of 3 points in the standings, despite the initial request of 15 “.

What would be the times of sports justice?

“Normally there are 60 days from the moment of registration in the register of crime reports, then further extensions of 40 and 20 days are possible, up to a maximum of 120 days for investigations. Once closed, it is up to the federal prosecutor to decide whether to refer or archive “.