Prison authorities intervene Anamuya compound

The General Directorate of Penitentiary and Correctional Services (DGSPC) began a restructuring of the administrative and security commands of the facility Anamuya, in Higueyafter last Monday there was a riot in which a prisoner lost his life and in which a group of inmates kidnapped a security guard for several hours.

Roberto Hernández Basilio, head of the institution, said that the site was intervened immediately to detect conflict points and generate the necessary changes to improve habitability conditions and services.

The provisional address of the venue CCR14 is in charge of the Deputy Director of Treatment of the DGSPC, Noel Toribio.

“We have initiated a comprehensive intervention of the venue in order to restore normality. The first thing has been to change the management structure, including the security personnel, without interfering in the investigations that the Public Ministry began into the events of last Monday,” said Hernández Basilio.

“Now we are focused on legal assistance, health and prison treatment activities that contribute to reducing the levels of anxiety in the population”, he added.

The authorities added a hundred new mattresses to the enclosure in which those deprived of liberty burned some during the riot.

In terms of health, the fumigation of the premises and the evaluations to determine those cases that require immediate attention began.

Last Monday, after a search in which security personnel seized two cell phones and led the owners to the accommodation for reflection, a group of prisoners surrounded the VTP agents and attacked with white weapons.

A group of prisoners detained the VTP agent Carlos Mercedes Méndez, beat him and took him to a secluded place, while the others destroyed padlocks, cameras, televisions, sinks, toilets and burned mattresses, which is why the intervention of the firefighters and the National Police.

As a result of the shotgun blasts, four prisoners injured.

Two of those affected were taken to hospital, including Víctor Manuel Marte Castillo.who died of a gunshot wound.

Other prisoners with minor injuries were treated at the same center.