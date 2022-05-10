Prison for police officers assaulted woman in Montecristi

A judge from the Judicial Office of Permanent Care Services of Montecristi imposed two months of preventive detention as a coercive measure against two National Police officers who savagely beat a woman.

Judge Javierka Antonia Gómez imposed the sanction against Lieutenant Andrés Juan García (Guachimán) and Corporal Héctor Emilio Sánchez.

The agents are accused of violating articles 186 and 187 of the Dominican Penal Code, as well as article 309-1, which constitutes violence against women, any action or conduct, public or private, because of their gender, that causes harm or physical, sexual or psychological suffering to women, through the use of physical force or psychological, verbal violence, intimidation or persecution.

The victim is a citizen Haitian identified as Miranda Louis Pie. According to the police report, the members of the institution beat the foreigner because she resisted being arrested in the community of Gozuela, in the Santa María municipal district, in the province Montecristi.

The attack was caught in a video that went viral on social media.

In the film, the moment in which the members of the uniformed attack the lady with their clubs is observed.

Because her rights were violated, Pie was released when she was presented in court. She was arrested by a court order for gender violence, according to the uniformed.

After the fact, the General Directorate of the National Police ordered the arrest and immediate suspension of the preventive agents involved in the incident.