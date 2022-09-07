Prison on the island of Guayaquil: specialists talk about the pros and cons of this proposal | Security | News

Building a prison on an island in Guayaquil is not a matter that can be executed easily and in a short time. From the environmental, legal, logistics and services there are some challenges that could complicate having a prison in the middle of the Gulf, according to specialists.

The proposal to cede an island, under concession, to build a prison was launched by Mayor Cynthia Viteri on Monday. She spoke of an uninhabited island of 135 hectares that could be granted to the Government. And she proposed that a private company handle the matter as in other countries.

His approach appeared days after a new confrontation took place in the Litoral Penitentiary with a balance of three wounded: two inmates and a penitentiary agent.

Xavier Salgado, president of the ecological organization Sustainable Environment, maintains that building a prison on an island will require an analysis of the powers, if it is feasible to create a space like these near protected areas or within an ecosystem.

“From the environmental point of view, several processes should be carried out to determine if this project can be carried out, including environmental impact studies, demographic studies, risk levels close to these areas,” he says.

The specialist indicates that there is existing biodiversity in the gulf area, which has islands, islets, water basins, aquatic plants.

Salgado believes that before a prison, these areas should be strengthened in terms of tourism.

A builder also points out that it would be a logistical challenge to build a prison on an island in the gulf. Currently the islands are reached by boats or barges that usually carry materials and equipment for shrimp farms in the area. In addition, once operational, a transportation system would be needed to supply supplies, food, and maintenance.

Last Friday there were incidents at the Litoral Penitentiary. Photo: The Universe

Jorge Haz, trial lawyer and teacher, indicates that having a prison on an island demands that a series of aspects be considered, such as defining the visitation system, the means of transportation for families to arrive, the mechanisms of medical care, emergency rescue. “It is not only the fact of isolating (inmates) for security reasons, since it involves mobilizing a number of human beings,” he maintains.

An isolation as such in extreme conditions would also have its considerations. Remember that the Constitution establishes the right of a prisoner not to be subjected to isolation as a disciplinary control, to communication and visits from their relatives and lawyers, to have the resources to guarantee their health, to attend to educational needs. …

In addition, the regulations of the social rehabilitation system establish some principles, especially for people in vulnerable conditions.

The lawyer points out that on the subject of hearings there could be an advantage with telematic means, since it is no longer necessary to take all those deprived of liberty to hearings. However, there are cases where the inmate’s presence is requested.

For Alexandra Zumárraga, former national director of Social Rehabilitation and specialist in penitentiary systems, in Ecuador it is not necessary to have more prisons, but a correct penitentiary administration.

She recalled that a maximum security prison had already been built (next to the Penitentiary) from which 18 inmates escaped.

“We can build prisons with excellent security measures, but if those who administer them are going to be corrupt people, there will continue to be incidents with the entry of weapons, drugs…”, affirms Zumárraga.

The specialist says that creating a prison on an island and handing it over to a private company would not make sense in the midst of a process in which the Government is preparing guides who will be inside the prisons and overcrowding is set to go down.

In social networks, Viteri’s proposal has had a series of reactions, some in favor and others against.

There are those who support the proposal to a kind of Alcatraz in Guayaquil, to have a little more control of the inmates. The poor control of the State to stop the entry of weapons and assume command in the pavilions has been questioned in recent years.

The prison-island concept is not new. The most famous is alcatraz Prison, which operated in San Francisco (United States). It was conceived as a model prison in the United States and it would be impossible for inmates to survive an escape attempt. However, John Anglin, Clarence Anglin and Frank Morris risked an escape one night on June 11, 1962. Some time later, it closed. (YO)