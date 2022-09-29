Prison varies for Juan Maldonado, former director of Comunidad Digna implicated in the Falcón case

Juan Maldonado, former director of Comunidad Digna involved in the Falcón case, will be released from prison after Judge Job García Hurtado the measure of coercion will vary.

The judge of the Second Court of Instruction of Santiago ordered that Maldonado will have an exit impediment and an electronic shackle, informed the lawyers Carlos Olivares and Enmanuel Pimentel.

Juan Maldonado Castro was director of Comunidad Digna from September 2020 to September 2021, when the Falcón case broke out, launched by the Public Ministry against money laundering as a result of drug trafficking.

The former official is the husband of the deputy of the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) for El Seibo, Faustina Guerrero Cabrera (Gray Maldonado), who is also being investigated by Operation Falcon.

During Wednesday the authorities made several seizures in the National District, Santiago and the eastern part of the country. related to the Falcon case.

These seizures were related to Juan Maldonado and Kelvin Torres, both charged in the case.

On Monday, when the deadline to present charges against those involved expired, Judge Job García summoned the Public Ministry (MP) to present it within the next 15 days.

About the Falcon case

For Falcón there are 30 people charged, including three extraditable, among them Juan Carlos Durán Rodríguez, Ana Margarita Collado Marte, Andrés Guzmán Collado, Amadeo Garibaldi Read Ruiz, Angélica María Maldonado, Antonio Tavares Rodríguez, Víctor Elpidio Altagracia Paulino, Luis Daniel Nieves Batista, Antonio Torres and José Alejandro de la Cruz Morales.

The list is also made up of María Olimpia Tavares Rodríguez (Oli and/or La Princesa), Juan Maldonado Castro (Marcial and/or El Lider), Julio César Jiménez Talavera (Dominican-Venezuelan), Yana Iris Maldonado Castro, Lenin Bladimir Torres Well, Marisol López Ceballos, Delfina Asunción Polanco, Erich Fernando Meléndez Gómez, José Miguel Castillo Taveras (Migue), Elva Teresa Polanco, Juan Bautista Carpio Reynoso, and Raúl Antonio Castro.

The accusations of the Public Ministry in the Falcón case

The Public Ministry accuses them of laundering large sums of money within a criminal network in which “they trafficked hundreds of thousands of kilos of drugs to Europe, United States and Puerto Ricomobilizing more than US$500 million as a result of this criminal activity.”