Prisoner in Operation Discovery used dembow to launder money

Network call centerdismantled with Operation Discovery, had several ways to give legality to the thousands of dollars that they obtained with the scams to residents in United States.

The 38 involvedaccording to him Public ministryThey placed millions “Through companies dedicated to telecommunications services, teleservices, telecare, real estate, companies that manufacture and sell doors and windows and vehicle rentals, passenger transport services, vehicle sales intermediaries, tracking services via GPA, personalized chauffeur services, through the production of music and video of the urban genre, dealers, luxury vehicles, farms, expensive garments (watches, chains), among others”.

One of them, Angel Rafael Peralta Guzman “Alikate” -says the file- he used urban music, acting as a singer of “dembow“, to give the appearance of legality to the goods that it has acquired and exhibits”, according to the accusation of the Operation Discovery.

However the Public ministry de Santiago points to him as the person who “recruit people to carry out mirror transfers of illicit money from the United States of America”.

on his channel YoutubePeralta Guzmán is nicknamed “Alikatte BIG 3BU”has more than 78 thousand subscribers and has uploaded more than 30 videos since 2018.

Another accusation is that Public ministry It also points to “Alikate” as a member of the Los Trinitarios criminal organization, according to telephone interceptions made by the authorities since 2020.

Another crime imputed to him by Public ministry “Alikate”, who was imprisoned in La Vega, is illegally selling and carrying firearms.

Due to his illegal activity, the Public ministry verified that the accused has a 2014 jeep and a villa in El Hoyo de Peking, Santiago.

The Court of Permanent Attention postponed for the monday march 14 knowledge of the measure of coercion against those involved in the Operation Discovery.

According to the file of 298 pagesthe defendants were part of a network that, using electronic means, committed multimillion-dollar scams, sextortion and dispossession of their pensions to hundreds of US citizens, through a structure that operated from call centers (call centers).

The prosecution body ensures that it has multiple evidence of million-dollar transactions, around 30 high-end vehicles, high-caliber firearms, and more than 300 electronic equipment, including computers and cell phones.

The alleged criminal organization, dismantled through dozens of simultaneous raids carried out last week in the country and in New York City, United States, operated from Santo Domingo, Santiago, La Vega and Puerto Plata.

The hearing was held under strict security measures in the room of the Court of Appeal due to the lack of space in the Judicial Office of Permanent Attention.