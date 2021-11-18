Prisoners 2013 | the good and the bad of being parents

Country: USA Genre: Thriller Production: 8:38 Productions, Alcon Entertainment, Madhouse Entertainment Distribution: Warner Bros. Length: 153min. Director: Denis Villeneuve Screenplay: Aaron Guzikowski Photography: Roger Deakins Editing: Joel Cox Gary Roach Music: Johann Johannsson Actors: Hugh Jackman, Jake Gyllenhall, Viola Davis, Maria Bello, Terrence Howard, Melissa Leo, Paul Dano, Dylan Minette, Zoe Saul , Erin Gerasimovich Italian Trailer by Prisoners After the Oscar nomination (Best foreign film 2011) with “La donna che canta”, Denis Villeneuve returns to the big screen with “ Prisoners “. For this auteur thriller he relies on Hugh Jackman, already established for the entire X-Men saga, and …Read on locchiodelcineasta

Advertising

Latest News from the network: Prisoners 2013

‘Dune’ is truly a great movie (by Alex De Gironimo)

The Canadian director, Denis Villeneuve, is in fact one of the best in business, with titles such as’ La donna che canta ‘(2010),’Prisoners‘(2013) and ‘Arrival’ (2016). Among the actors, on the other hand, really …



10 movies with Jake Gyllenhaal to watch in streaming

On Netflix Prisoners Before the two collaborations between Gyllenhaal and Denis Villeneuve, both of 2013 “the other will be” Enemy “from Saramago’s novel. The director, today in the room with his version …



Prisoners – Film (2013) ComingSoon.it

How Former Prisoners View the Parole System

The Interview, ”by Jon Miller and Zach Russo, shines a light on the intricacies of parole in New York State from the perspective of those who were eventually granted it.



Julius Jones: Europe urges Oklahoma Governor to stop the execution of Julius Jones

The European Union (EU) urged Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt to grant leniency to Julius Jones. Jones, 41, was sentenced to lethal injection Thursday for the 1999 murder of busines …

