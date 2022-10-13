Prisoners in Puerto Rico may be released after serving 75% of their sentence

San Juan, PR.

The governor of Puerto Rico, Pedro Pierluisi, reported this Wednesday that he signed eleven measures, including one that will give a convict the opportunity to be released after completing 75% of his prison term.

As Pierluisi explained in a statement, with the signing of Senate Bill 437, the Penal Code of Puerto Rico will be amended and every convicted person will be given the possibility of being considered for parole by the Parole Board ( JLBP) upon serving 75% of the term of imprisonment imposed.

This computation will never exceed 15 years in the case of an adult or five years in the case of a minor sentenced and prosecuted as an adult for certain types of crimes, the governor emphasized.

With regard to serious crimes, and whose sentence is 50 years, the penalty is reduced from 20 to 15 years to be considered by the JLBP and in the case of a minor prosecuted and sentenced as an adult, it is reduced from 10 to 5. of the sentence to apply for this privilege, among other changes.

Among the criteria that are taken into consideration to grant the privilege of parole are the nature and circumstances of the crime or crimes for which the sentence is being served, the number of times the convict has been convicted and the medical and mental reports of the inmate.

The histories of institutional-social-psychological and psychiatric adjustment of the inmates, age, treatment(s) for health conditions, and the opinion of the victim will also be considered.

Likewise, the study plans, vocational training or studies and work of the inmates will be taken into account.