Prisoners of the Ghostland: a new poster | Cinema

a project directed by the Japanese director(Tag, Cold Fish) starring

In the project, Cage plays the role of a bank robber who is commissioned by a warlord to bring his missing niece home in exchange for her freedom.

The cast also includes Sofia Boutella, Bill Mosley, Nick Cassavetes and Tak Sakaaguchi. The film will be available in US theaters, On Demand and in Digital HD from 17 September.

You can see the poster below:

From the synopsis: “In the dangerous frontier town of Samurai Town, a ruthless bank robber (Nicolas Cage) is released from prison by the wealthy warlord, The Governor (Bill Moseley), and is tasked with finding his missing granddaughter, Bernice (Sofia Boutella). All in exchange for his freedom. Dressed in a leather suit that will self-destruct within five days, the man sets out on a journey in search of the young woman and her redemption ”.

Aaron Henry (Inhumans) and Reza Sixo Safai (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night) wrote the script.

