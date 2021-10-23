News

Prisoners of the Ghostland, by Sion Sono. The review

Presented at the 21st TOHorror Fantastic Film Fest, the English-language debut of the Japanese director would like to deconstruct a certain action cinema but falls a prisoner of his ambitions

Antiporno had shown us a Zion I am on the way of the way, yet few have wanted to see it. Indeed, the idea of ​​reviving a Japanese erotic sub-genre was too juicy for Western audiences to notice that there was a wordy rhetoric behind the outbursts of violence. With The Forest of Love, then, the prolific author has created a bignami of his own path for Netflix and then someone has begun to denounce his tiredness. Prisoners of the Ghostland, the first English-language film starring Nicolas Cage and Sofia Boutella, might have been surprising if the easy way of self-parody had not been chosen.

In any case, one wonders if and to what extent Sono has realized the limitations of the script. Actors Aaron Hendry and Reza Sixo Safai (also producer of the film) have done nothing but propose yet another story of the outcast forced to save a life. In a post-apocalyptic reality, Hero, in prison for robbing a bank (and killing a child) with his accomplice Psycho, is released from prison by the Governor to find his niece Bernice, who has escaped from the city to Ghostland. From this place, following the nuclear explosion that destroyed the country, no one seems to be able to get out. A sort of quarantine of the soul for a community that lives on prophecies.

Hence the grotesque development of the whole ritualistic part. In the city the servants of the Governor move and speak like a chorus of Greek tragedy. The dispossessed of Ghostland instead welcome him as a savior, with dances and declarations of resistance, led by a sort of preacher who reads “Wuthering Heights” aloud as if it were the Holy Scriptures. The excess of the mise-en-scène and the extended times are convincing because they make us understand the awareness of the absurd. The direction, however, also expresses a sense of disorientation that does not seem intended, but rather immediately. It is not even enough to evoke Refn’s neon photography to prove that he has not fallen into the trap.

The talk of guilt, frustrated femininity, system narcissism, are all sketchy and contracted. It is clear that too much has been said and all at once, and it is not worth using the excuse of taking stock of the situation. Here the story and the characters are set aside in favor of the treaty and the symbolic actuality desperately pursued without success. The only note of real interest is in the use made of Cage’s body when it is amputated, violated, ridiculed. The painless fall of the star is incontrovertible proof that we are now only ghosts.

