“Prisoners of the Ghostland” by Sion Sono

An antihero, one damsel in distress, a suicide rescue mission and a story of rebellion and revenge. All elements that are generally sufficient for a canonical film but that those who handle the cinema of Sion Sono know how to be rather scarce material even only for theincipit of one of his films. Yet in this case he does it enough – declining the result in his own way, of course. Let’s take a step back: Sion Sono had already taken the opportunity to reach a wider audience by collaborating with Netflix for the realization of The forest of love, and in that case the choice had been to take advantage of the unusual cooperation to present a particularly introverted film centered on a meta-cinematographic reflection, making some topoi of his own cinema the main subject of the narration.

L’debut in English by the brilliant Japanese director, with the opportunity to direct actors such as Nicolas Cage and Sofia Boutella who, although belonging to different generations, have often contributed to giving visibility to projects otherwise beyond the reach of American radars, made us assume a similar cerebral development of the work, but in this case we are dealing with a film with a classic setting in which filmic and cinematographic characteristics do not intertwine. Even if with a “classic approach”, however, we certainly do not intend to assert that it is a normal film.

In a strange post-apocalyptic world but also a little steampunk, in which traits of the American western, the oriental chanbara and the European B-movie so dear to post-modernism of the 90s are mixed, an anonymous robber – Cage – is hired by the Governor to retrieve his granddaughter Bernice – Boutella – who fled her “kingdom” (a golden microcosm only in appearance) and landed in a land from which it is impossible to escape due to cruel ghost marauders. AND Prisoners of the Ghostland it’s really all there: a senseless ride of an hour and three-quarters that goes one after the other increasingly crazy and visually dizzying sequences. Crazy in the literal sense, since logic is soon abandoned to follow a more or less comic vein built on a parodic basis, and bewildering because this subtle parody is inspired by the aesthetics of films such as Mad Max: fury road or Drive.

Sion Sono relies more than usual on its DoP, which in this case is Tanikawa (one of the loyalists, formerly responsible for photography in Noriko’s dinner table, Love exposure, Guilty of romance, Himizu, the aforementioned The forest of love and not only), entrusting him with mimicking and distorting the chromatic keys of the complementary contrast orange & teal, or the Refnian abuse of neon light as we have come to know them. In an Anglicized world but set up as if it were inside the seventeenth-century Japan typical of jidaigeki, Sono chooses to use the pastel colors, tints and heavy strokes of kabuki theater – together with similar masks and costumes – to mark the western citadel, dull yet colorful, illuminated by a neon often out of place when combined with open and highly scenic environments (those so loved by De Palma, to understand). Instead the foreign country, a geographically unrepresentable and ethereal “beyond”, crosses a warm and golden scenography with a lighting that to define aseptic would be euphemistic, given the minimum degree of saturation and brightness.

And if on an aesthetic level Prisoners of the Ghostland it is so “sought after” in its conscious contradiction, the same cannot be said of an eminently narrative apparatus which instead consists of a single theme inscribed in the confusing plot; this is repeated several times by consciously explicit symbols, so much so that with self-irony it is even offered a giant representation like the huge clock at the center of the Ghostland. The conflict between late nineteenth-century America and Edo-period Japan is not only a stylistic gimmick, but also the fulcrum of a story about Suspension and lack of coordinates for orientation. The land of ghosts, made impenetrable by an intangible army of victims of a nuclear catastrophe, echoes Fukushima and partly the black rain of Ibuse / Imamura. And therefore he takes full hands from the films that Sono has dedicated to the sense of disorientation that does not arise in toto but instead, from pre-existing that it is, is enriched by atomic terror or manifests itself through it. Let’s talk about Himizu, which is the most successful example, but also of the bistratto The land of hope, and it does not detach itself too much from this internal vein either The whispering star, akin to that feeling of empty interior which is reflected in the breadth of the space surrounding. The paradoxical claustrophobia that ensues has found its own particular dimension in each of the films mentioned: in Himizu was the indecipherable underground depth, in The land of hope the distressing open space perhaps polluted, and in direct contrast with it the cosmic emptiness of The whispering star; and finally this sort of beyond Prisoners of the Ghostland: a space where time has not only stopped, but it is really necessary to immobilize it because its return to flow would be equivalent to the repetition of the catastrophe.

From this mixture of ideas a film is born minor (spoiled by a script written by people who are not Sion Sono), consistent with himself and placed in the director’s conceptual pinwheel, but to a certain extent different, more oriented to reveal himself with a divertissement pure and caciarone, eager several times to overturn everything in the air and drag the viewer into a chaotic spiral, without that particular game of internal joints that makes the style of the Japanese author unique. Basically it seems at times that you are dealing with a film by Takashi Miike, in which it is impossible not to notice a clear division between the moments of narrative development, those of spectacular hyperviolence and those of a more abstract nature. All this is perfectly in line with the career of a director who for some years now, after a wonderful phase of his career, has to decide which direction to take, and with mixed and hybrid nature of the final result, in any case never too over the top, with a Nicolas Cage not even so excessive, which makes the ability to mediation between heterogeneous instances its main key.

An average film, then. But an average Sion Sono film is still decidedly different from the average.