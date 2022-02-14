Prisoners of the Ghostland – Film Bluray Review

Prisoners of the Ghostland: The post-apocalyptic western directed by Sion Starring Nicolas Cage and Sofia Boutella now in Bluray with Eagle Pictures under license from Minerva Pictures.

Nicolas Cage (Pig) interprets Heroa well-known criminal expert in robbing banks and forced on a suicide mission, that is to save the niece of the powerful lord of the city, kidnapped and imprisoned in “Ghostland”, An arcane place beyond civilization. It will be a daring adventure full of unexpected supernatural and clashes.

It would have had some raison d’etre if it had been “wild” as reported by Cagewho announced it as – quoting verbatim – “the wildest movie I’ve ever been in“.

Prisoners of the Ghostlandon the other hand, is a botched and derivative minestrone of “Escape from New York“,”Mad Max“And various oriental suggestions that do not shake or fascinate at all, despite a couple of beautiful sequences (I quote that of the ghostly entrance to Ghostland).

This time it is neither the histrionics of Cage (more restrained than in other recent films) nor the badass irony (which actually gives us a frankly hilarious moment: Cage who opts for the bicycle and starts pedaling on the deserted road), as well as the lack of ability to rework previous imaginaries.

With that visually forced pop cognition that distinguishes him (see the alienating and fascinating “Antiporno“), Sion I am it collides a multitude of genres with little taste and no originality.

A film guilty of being as impersonal and superficial as one’s own born old images.

Distributed by Eagle Picturesunder license and production of Minerva Picturesthe Bluray from Prisoners of the Ghostlandoffers a technical sector up to the occasion but no special content.

The video picture is solid, well defined and detailed while on the audio side we find two tracks in 5.1 DTD HD MA (Italian and Original). Both encodings show a good balance between the volumes and an appreciable cleanliness of the sound.

Extra: zero split.

