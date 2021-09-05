Prisoners of the Ghostland, Nicolas Cage in a delirious and wild trailer

Hard to believe, but Prisoners of the Ghostland from Sion I am it could very well be the craziest and wildest movie ever Nicolas Cage, one used to acting and running over the top. “A bizarre post-apocalyptic neon western out of the ordinary” of which we can finally see the first images in the much announced trailer distributed online by RLJE Films:

The trailer was anticipated by a teaser, distributed online via twitter, which had increased the expectation for the largest video. And for the film, in which Cowboys, Samurai, Ninja and Zombies are the co-stars of a story that not everyone will be able to afford to see … Given the US theatrical release – and VOD – scheduled for September 17, but which many could try to recover at all costs.

Get ready for Sion Sono’s new thriller PRISONERS OF THE GHOSTLAND, starring Nicolas Cage & Sofia Boutella! Full trailer tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/dUq9LY4OKt – Collider (@Collider) August 10, 2021

Directed based on a script written by Aaron Hendry And Reza Sixo Safai, Prisoners of the Ghostland is also interpreted by Bill Moseley, Nick Cassavetes And Sofia Boutella, and it officially premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.

Defined as “a wonderful mashup of genres “in which” anyone hoping to understand what the hell is going on at any given moment could be disappointed “, but also” a neon lit race that is worth doing “, if this whirlwind of post-apocalyptic action and adventure were to maintain the premises set in the two minutes offered in preview we could really find ourselves in front of his “Craziest movie”, as Nicolas Cage himself said.

Synopsis:

In the dangerous frontier town of Samurai Town, a ruthless bank robber named Hero (Nicolas Cage) is released from prison by The Governor, a wealthy warlord whose adopted granddaughter Bernice is missing. He offers the prisoner freedom in exchange for the safety of the young fugitive. To escape the world of nightmares in which he moves, Hero will have to break the curse that controls the mysterious Ghostland. Wrapped in a leather suit that will self-destruct within three days, the bandit sets out on a journey in search of the girl and her redemption.