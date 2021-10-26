News

Prisoners of the Ghostland: online a new, wild, trailer for the film with Nicolas Cage

Whenever we talk about Nicolas Cage, and of a project in which he is involved, we no longer know what to expect. After leaving the Hollywood spotlight, the actor is back in yet another insane film that, this time, he is Prisoners of the Ghostland.

The new trailer for Prisoners of the Ghostland

A new trailer of the film directed by the Japanese director has landed on the net in these hours Sion I am (Why Don’t You Play in Hell), based on a script written by Aaron Hendry and Rexa Sixo Safai (Western Wonderland).

The story is set in the “Treacherous frontier town of Samurai Town, where a ruthless bank robber (Cage) is released from prison by the wealthy warlord The Governor, whose adoptive granddaughter Bernice is missing. The governor offers the prisoner his freedom in exchange for the recovery of the fugitive. Tucked into a leather suit that will self-destruct within three days, the bandit sets out on a journey in search of the young woman and her way to redemption ”.

In addition to Cage, the cast of the film also includes Sofia Boutella (The Mummy), Nick Cassavetes (Face / Off), Bill Moseley (Texas Chainsaw Franchise), Tak Sakaguchi (Tokyo Tribe) and Yuzuka Nakaya (The Forest of Love) .

Here’s the trailer for Prisoners of the Ghostland, ahead of the Shudder movie’s arrival next November:

