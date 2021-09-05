Prisoners of the Ghostland, the craziest film by Nicolas Cage arrives in theaters

It won’t be easy to see, but from next month in the United States, audiences will be able to enjoy what is billed as the craziest film ever. Nicolas Cage. In Prisoners of the Ghostland directed by Sion I am, the iconic actor will be a notorious criminal forced to face the supernatural in the treacherous frontier town of Samurai Town. A whole program for the ranks of fans who have always cheered on the protagonist of great masterpieces and B-movies that have become cult.

Premiere at the last Sundance Film Festival, the film has been described as “A bizarre post-apocalyptic neon western, crazy and out of the ordinary” in which Ninja, ghosts and samurai meet. And in which we will also see Sofia Boutella, Bill Moseley, Ed Skrein, Young Dais And Tak Sakaguchi alongside Cage.

The interpreter was very unbalanced towards the screenplay of Aaron Hendry And Reza Sixo Safai, enthusiastically describing her as “unlike anything I’ve ever read before”. And declaring:

“It might be the wildest movie I’ve ever made, and that says a lot. On stage I wear a tight black leather suit, with grenades attached to different parts of the body, and if I don’t rescue the governor’s daughter from the border of a state where they are all ghosts and bring her back, they will blow me up. It’s just crazy ”.

Given the actor’s filmography, it is difficult to rank or determine if it can be “The craziest film by Nicolas Cage”, as the director avoids doing, hoping that this can be the final response of the audience. Who will be able to judge him starting from 17 September, when the action-horror Prisoners of the Ghostland it will be distributed in theaters, digitally and in VOD

Synopsis:

We are in the treacherous frontier town of Samurai Town, where a ruthless bank robber named Hero (Nicolas Cage) is released from prison by The Governor, a wealthy warlord whose adopted granddaughter Bernice has gone missing. He offers the prisoner freedom in exchange for the safety of the young fugitive. To escape the world of nightmares in which he moves, Hero will have to break the curse that controls the mysterious Ghostland. Wrapped in a leather suit that will self-destruct within three days, the bandit sets out on a journey in search of the girl and her redemption.