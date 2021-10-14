Prisoners of the Ghostland: the review of the Zion Sono movie with Nic Cage (Sitges 54)

A stranger with no name. A damsel in distress. A suicide mission that no one – except the best – can handle. These three requirements appear in countless stories, from western western gunslingers to oriental samurai tales, each with the specific sensitivity of their respective origin story. And these sensibilities collide in the Japanese director’s first film Sion I am (Suicide Club) mainly in English, Prisoners of the Ghostland, which he sees in his bizarre cast Nicolas Cage (Mandy), Sofia Boutella (Kingsman: Secret Service), Tak Sakaguchi (Versus), Nick Cassavetes (Face / Off) And Bill Moseley (Repo! The Genetic Opera).

The resulting story is nothing short of pure adrenaline cinema, which takes the viewer by the scruff of the neck and dazzles him with strokes of absurdity and magnificence. While many might suggest that Prisoners of the Ghostland is ‘just’ yet another over the top film by 57-year-old Nicolas Cage, it must be said that the film is so often ridiculous and not particularly. logical, but the actor gave his best (as excesses) elsewhere. In any case, if you are looking for an escape to the land of the weird and the eccentric, this could be just the product you are looking for.

Imprisoned for a bank robbery gone wrong, an unnamed man (Cage) is recruited by the Governor (Moseley) to cross a wasteland rumored to be controlled by a band of marauding ghosts to bring back his niece Bernice (Boutella). If he succeeds in this supposedly impossible task, he will gain his freedom. If he fails, his death will instead be painful, thanks to the black leather suit ‘given to him’ by the Governor and lined with explosives. Time passes with every step and the ghosts are waiting. And they are hungry.

Prisoners of the Ghostland is, honestly, a wild ride of about 100 minutes. This is evident from the opening scene, in which we see Cage and his partner, Psycho (Nick Cassavetes), rob the bank that puts the two on a collision course with their fate. The walls and furniture of the bank are all white, the customers inside are dressed in solid primary colors, and a little boy is standing in front of a bubble gum dispenser while a mask kabuki it rests on the back of his head. Masks – usually – are a means of keeping something secret, something secret, and here, the young man’s refusal to wear his over his face, smiling, joyful, seems an act of rebellion.

One that juxtaposes beautifully with masked thieves as they terrify cashiers and customers. The child, like Cage, has no name, and the two of them plus Psycho they don’t wear masks, which implies a certain freedom, cheekiness or confidence in who they are. As the scene turns into chaos, Sion Sono makes it clear that this ‘ghost’ story is not one in which audiences or characters should fear those in disguise, but those who possess enough fortitude to walk the earth face to face. discovered. When the true nature of Prisoners of the Ghostland is revealed, or ‘unmasked’, if you want to be so mundane, viewers come to realize that the badness he has many faces and will almost always look us straight in the eye as he stabs us in the back.

This is where Aaron Hendry and Reza Sixo Safai’s script gets substantial. The narrative unfolds within a post-apocalyptic Neo-Japan which is a mixture of eastern and western cultures. The signs are written in English, but the architectural and cultural influences are clearly Japanese. This leaves room for different ways of reading it. The original idea was to shoot the film in Mexico, but after Sion Sono suffered a heart attack, Nicolas Cage suggested moving the shooting to Japan to facilitate his recovery.

In this regard, therefore, one could imagine that the Japanese influence is more prevalent given the location of the shooting. Another way to see Prisoners of the Ghostland is that this is, as mentioned, Sion Sono’s first English-language film, so integrating Eastern elements with Western ones makes sense, especially considering the heavily represented Western elements within it. . Another, somewhat sensationally, is a meta-commentary on the historical interactions between Western (especially American) culture and Japanese culture.

Take the haunted wasteland, for example. The narrative is quite clearly based on the fact that such a place exists due to a bureaucratic failure and a disclaimer by the ‘hard powers’, who are fine with this situation as long as they are not violated. Prisoners of the Ghostland does not explore this hypothesis in depth and, when it does, it is often mostly esoteric, but there is evidence for a charge of violation cultural, bureaucratic offenses and the abdication of responsibility from foreign involvement against the populations of a certain territory. Thanks therefore to Hendry and Safai for trying to bring out these notions in the midst of wildly absurd situations and circumstances that are difficult to explain.

To put it in a modern perspective, Prisoners of the Ghostland would be quite comfortable in a vision back-to-back with Escape from New York by John Carpenter (1981). Both take place in a dystopia, both feature an antihero, and both involve having to do ‘the right thing’ under duress. Those who love plots of this kind will probably appreciate the violent excesses of the work of Sion Sono, such as Tak Sakaguchi engaged in a samurai sword duel on the notes of Time in a Bottle by Jim Croce from 1973. From the outside, this juxtaposition appears Tarantinianly extravagant, but the result is flawless, saying much more about the Yasujiro’s silent sense of honor than a dialogue ever could.

Conversely, where one would expect Nicolas Cage to be at the height of his nonconformity, relishing the ridiculousness of the premise and the situation his character is thrown into, its interpretation is, at best, ‘moderate’. They miss Castor Troy’s threateningness Face / Off, Mandy’s Red Miller’s despair (the review) and the insane reasoning of The Color Coming from Space Nathan Gardner (the review). Heck, this role could have easily been played by John Milton’s Drive Angry, which had allowed the actor to project on the screen a seething anger capable of making him formidable, but credible.

In Prisoners of the Ghostland, Nicolas Cage plays his unnamed thief simply of manner, without overdoing it. Given the circumstances and the initial characterization, the frustration of the viewer is therefore understandable, but the performance looks strangely subdued for what it has accustomed us to in recent years. But there is a positive note: where the initial conflicts lack a little something, the final showdown is worth the wait. She is violent, bloodthirsty, incredibly creative, and offers that intensity that the Oscar winner seemed to lack for the rest of the minute. And even Sofia Boutella is finally involved in the action scenes, as she hadn’t seen in quite a while.

Ultimately, there are not a few aspects of Prisoners of the Ghostland that do not make a minimum of sense in their execution, geography is unsustainable and the protagonist’s arc feels much more forced than it should due to the spiritual / ethereal approach the script takes to move him from point A to point B, but the action is solid, the blood flows a thick red and gives a new meaning to the phrase “I bet my balls“. In short, ideal for a Saturday night in the name of total disengagement.

In the meantime, you will find below the international trailer from Prisoners of the Ghostland:

