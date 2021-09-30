Prisoners of the Ghostland with Nicolas Cage: trailer, plot and previews

Prisoners of the Ghostland is the new bizarre action-horror from Japanese director Sion Sono, director of Suicide Club, Tokyo Tribe And Tokyo Vampire Hotel. Sion Sono’s intriguing mash-up of western, samurai and post-apocalyptic thrillers is a cunning parody of the mythical hero’s journey. Star of the film Nicolas Cage as a criminal who boldly enters a wasteland populated by fearsome gunslingers, lethal swordsmen, vengeful ghosts and a deranged desert cult.

Plot and cast

The official plot: In the dangerous frontier town of Samurai Town, where a ruthless bank robber (Nicolas Cage) is pulled out of prison by the wealthy warlord the Governor (Bill Moseley), whose adoptive niece Bernice (Sofia Boutella) has gone missing. The Governor offers the prisoner his freedom in exchange for the recovery of the fugitive. Tied to a leather suit that will self-destruct within three days, the bandit sets out on a journey in search of the young woman and her path to redemption.

The cast is completed by Nick Cassavetes, Tak Sakaguchi, Jai West, Takato Yonemoto, Narisa Suzuki, Charles Glover, Grace Santos, Canon Nawata, Shin Shimizu, Saki Ohwada, Jeffrey Rowe and Yurino.

Prisoners of the Ghostland – trailer and video

Curiosity

Sion Sono directs “Prisoners of the Ghostland” from a script written by actors Aaron Hendry (Bedevil – Don’t Install It, Teen Wolf) and Reza Sixo Safai (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night, The Loner) who spent 17 years trying to make the film. Hendry is on his first screenplay while Safai has already written and directed the action Sabotage (2009) and written the history of action crime The Loner of 2016 in which he also starred.

“Prisoners of the Ghostland” marks the fourth collaboration between Nicolas Cage and XYZ Films following the acclaimed horror comedy Mom and Dad (2017), the cult Mandy (2018) and the Lovecraft adaptation The color that came from space (2019).

The film was delayed for a year because director Sion Sono had a heart attack. After Sono fell ill, Nicolas Cage thought it was better for the story and also for Sono’s health to move production from Mexico to Japan, at which point both Imogen Poots and Ed Skrein quit the film.

Sion Sono called Nicolas Cage “The simplest person I’ve ever worked with, brought me back to life.”

Nicolas Cage met his fifth wife while filming.

Sion Sono called Wild Heart (1990) his favorite film by Nicolas Cage and more generally a source of inspiration for his work.

The film has been described as the wildest ever played by Nicolas Cage who said in this regard: “Yes, it could be the wildest movie I’ve ever made, and that already says something.” But Sion Sono disagrees and pointed equally wildly to his favorite Cage film, Wild Heart and adding: “There are samurais, there are ninjas and ghosts are also part of the story… I’d rather leave that choice to the public. However, I know that Nicolas Cage has done a lot of great jobs and some jobs are wild too. If audiences think this is the wildest movie I’ve ever made, the craziest movie I’ve ever made, then I’d be really happy to hear it. “

Sofia Boutella replaced Imogen Poots and Nick Cassavetes replaced Ed Skrein.

Nicolas Cage’s Hero is a mix of two other characters from the actor: Sailor Ripley from “Wild Heart” and Castor Troy from Face / Off – Two faces of a killer.

The film marks the first collaboration of Nicolas Cage and Nick Cassavetes since “Face / Off – Two faces of a murderer” (1997).

This is Nicolas Cage’s fourth film with “Ghost” in the title after Ghost Rider (2007), Ghost Rider – Spirit of Vengeance (2011) and Pay the Ghost – Evil walks among us (2015).

With this film Nicolas Cage continues his series of consecutive films presented at the Stiges Film Festival: Dog eat dog (2016), Mom and Dad (2017), Mandy (2018) and Color from Space (2019).

Jiu Jitsu (2020), Willy’s Wonderland (2021) and Prisoners of the Ghostland (2021) are three Nicolas Cage films in a row that have been released with attached official comics.

The film was selected and premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, other Nicolas Cage films that premiered at Sundance include Bewitched by the moon (1987) and Mandy (2018)

Nicolas Cage and Sofia Boutella were in the documentary Love, Antosha of 2019.

This is Nicolas Cage’s 10th horror film after Vampire stress (1988), The chosen one (2006), The last of the Templars (2011), Drive Angry (2011), Pay the Ghost (2015), Mom and Dad (2017), Mandy (2018), Color from Space (2019) and Willy’s Wonderland (2021). The list does not include Ghost Rider adaptations nor thrillers like 8mm – Red light crime (1999), Beyond life (1998) or supernatural thrillers like Signals from the future (2009) and Left Behind (2014).

Who is Zion Am I?

Sion Sono is a Japanese director, writer and poet. Born in Aichi Prefecture in 1961, he began his career working as a poet before taking his first steps in film directing. As a student he made a series of shorts in Super 8 and managed to make his first feature films in the late 1980s and early 1990s, in which he also starred. The film that helped him reach a wider international audience and establish himself as a cult director is Love Exposure released in 2008. Ai no mukidashi is the first installment of the Trilogy of hatred by I followed by Cold Fish (2010) and ends with Guilty of romance (2011). Zion Sono’s films often tell stories of socially marginalized teenagers or young adults who end up engaging in activities involving murder, sexual abuse, and criminal behavior. Sono’s films in most cases contain scenes full of graphic violence and blood that echo the long-standing anime and pinku eiga (low-budget softcore erotic films) tradition of Japanese cinema.

His wife, Megumi Kagurazaka, is an actress. He starred in nine of his own films, including Cold Fish (2010), Guilty of Romance (2011), Himizu (2011), Kibô no kuni (2012) and Why Don’t You Play in Hell? (2013).

He was admitted to the University of Berkeley where he remained for 15 months. However, he never studied because he spent his time watching movies.

He loves Mahler, Beethoven and Mozart.

He likes the films of John Cassavetes and Rainer Werner Fassbinder.

Sono’s wife, actress Megumi Kagurazaka, gave birth to their first child on February 2, 2020.

He suffered a heart attack on February 7, 2019 at his Shinjuku residence in Tokyo.

Sion I’m about Japanese films: “I don’t like them in general, I don’t like them because almost all Japanese films are love dramas, sad dramas and… sickness movies.”

Sion I’m on the future of Japanese science fiction films (tokusatsu): “All I can say is that if you’re trying to compete with Hollywood, you lose from the start. I think tokusatsu is the only thing that can stand on the same playing field as Hollywood. Maximizing tokusatsu is the wise way to go, and not chase Hollywood. “

The official comic

Patriot Comic Books has released the comic book “Prisoners of the Ghostland” inspired by the film. Nicolas Cage and Nick Cassavetes are two notorious outlaws who carry out an elaborate bank robbery in a stylized city that meets east and west. But, when his accomplice becomes completely psychotic, Cage must decide whether he wants to escape or have innocent blood on his hands.

The soundtrack

The original music of the film is by the composer Joseph Trapanese (The Raid – Redemption, Oblivion, Straight Outta Compton, Robin Hood – The origin of the legend).

TRACK LISTINGS:

1. Ghostland 7:07

2. Governor 7:58

3. Bicycle Ride 5:18

4. Arrival 5:46

5. Bernice 3:04

6. The Robbery 13:08

7. Radioactive 3:03

8. You Command All Time 1:27

9. Alas Poor Yorick 5:50

10. Psycho 3:13

11. Animal Farm 8:13

12. We Are Free 5:26

13. Gunslinger Likes Company 4:14

Photos and posters