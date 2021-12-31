Privacy and more videos, the news of Instagram for 2022 – Hi-tech

From new features for content creators to greater control over user privacy, especially the youngest. These and others are the goals that Instagram has set itself for 2022. Adam Mosseri, head of the social network of the Meta group, formerly Facebook, talked about it. The focus remains on videos, a type of post on which Instagram has focused a lot in the last two years, also to face competing apps, including TikTok, which based part of its success on short videos. Mosseri announced that in 2022 Instagram will bring the duration of the Stories from 15 to 60 seconds, as well as a series of functions inherited from TikTok, such as comments in the Reel, mini-movies similar to the stories but to which the app dedicates a menu to itself, and text-to-speech for videos. “We will have to rethink what Instagram really is, because the world changes quickly and we have to change with it.” Mosseri explained that more monetization opportunities for content creators will come in the coming months, as well as better privacy management. This last point is a response to the problems highlighted in the course of 2021, due to the surveys of the former Facebook, Frances Haugen and the Facebook Papers, which have raised heavy doubts on the work of the products led by Mark Zuckerberg in preserving digital safety and the health of the youngest. A first move was the introduction on Instagram of “take a break”, to reduce the time spent on the app. Mosseri testified before the US Senate at the end of November. Shortly after, the company said it was ready to provide greater transparency on the data on how the platform is used by minors, anticipating the arrival of parental controls, to give parents a clearer view of their children’s activities online.