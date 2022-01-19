Privacy Guarantor fine of 26.5 million Enel Energia: aggressive telemarketing

Listen to the audio version of the article

The Guarantor for the protection of personal data has imposed a fine of over 26 million and 500 thousand euros on Enel Energia for the unlawful processing of users’ personal data for telemarketing purposes. In addition to the payment of the fine, the company will have to adopt a series of measures dictated by the Authority to comply with national and European legislation on data protection.

The provision comes at the end of a complex activity initiated by the Authority following hundreds of reports and complaints from users who complained of the receipt, in the name and on behalf of Enel Energia, of unwanted promotional calls, including on a pre-recorded disk, difficulty in exercising one’s rights regarding personal data protection and, more generally, problems deriving from the management of data in the context of energy supply services, including the treatments carried out through the reserved area of ​​the company website and the app consumption management (so-called Single Profile).

The Guarantor’s office verified how the phenomenon of telemarketing in the energy sector, with the approach of the deadline for the transition from the protected electricity and gas market to the free market, has registered a clear and worrying increase. During the investigation, a chronic, intense and increasingly invasive phenomenon of unwanted promotional telephone calls, in the absence of the necessary consent, to reserved users or users registered in the Register of oppositions emerged, in addition to the late or non-response to requests for exercise of the rights of access to personal data or opposition to processing for marketing purposes. In light of the violations found, the Privacy Guarantor applied a fine of € 26,513,977.00.

The company: stranger to unwanted calls, fraudulent phenomenon

“With reference to the provision issued on January 18, 2022 by the Privacy Guarantor, Enel Energia, a company of the Enel Group, specifies that it has always acted in full compliance with the law, that it is extraneous to the conduct of ‘unwanted calls’ and that it has always applied risk prevention for the management of telephone channels for commercial purposes “. Thus a note, in which Enel Energia specifies that it has found “how the fraudulent phenomenon of the existence of abusive operators – who pretend to be agents of Enel Energia” exposes the same company to “significant damage also in terms of image”.