Privacy, Meta could close Facebook and Instagram in Europe

“If a new transatlantic framework on the transfer of data to US servers is not adopted, we will probably not be able to offer some of our most significant products and services, including Facebook and Instagram, in Europe,” the report reads. which would materially and negatively affect our businesson our financial condition and on the results of our operations “.

A spokesperson for Meta, however, explained that “there is absolutely none no desire and no plan to withdraw from Europe “, then to add that” companies fundamentally need clear and global rules to protect data flows between the US and the EU in the long term, and like more than 70 other companies in a wide range of sectors As the situation evolves, we are closely monitoring the potential impact on our European operations. Simply Meta, like many other companies, organizations and services, relies on the transfer of data between the EU and the United States in order to offer global services. Like other companies, to provide a global service, we follow European rules and rely on Standard Contractual Clauses and adequate data protection measures “.