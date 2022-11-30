Private doctors denounce that patients have increased but their income is the same

The College of Physicians of Córdoba has carried out a survey among the physicians of the province on the situation of private medicine. The president of the College of Physicians of the province of Córdoba, Mª del Carmen Arias, has expressed “constant concern about the conditions in which the practice of Private Medicine is carried out (including the Muface, Isfas and Mugeju civil servant mutuals)” .

One of the major conclusions of the survey is that “care activity has increased in recent years, a performance that is not reflected in the increase in economic income due to said increase.” The survey highlights that 32% of the doctors who practice medicine in Córdoba and the province work in private health, either exclusively or mixed -combining public and private-. In other words, of the 3,644 active collegiate doctors, 1,177 are in the private sector. Of these, 650 do it exclusively and 527, mixed.

Of the 1,177 members who practice private medicine in the province of Córdoba, 720 are men and 457 are women. By age, the age group with the most doctors in private healthcare in Córdoba is the one over 56 years old, where 548 practice. Closely together we find doctors from 36 to 55 years old, with a total of 459. Minors of 35 years registered in the database of the College would be 170 doctors.

In addition, according to the survey, two out of three privately dedicated doctors have at some point ceased their collaboration with an insurance entity, highlighting low fees and poor payment conditions as the main reason, as they have recognized. In addition, “slightly more than one in two medical professionals has suffered at some point some kind of unjustified and unilateral reduction in the economic scales for their professional activity. On the other hand, the discontent about the fact that a query and a review have different payment scales is clear, specifically affirmed by approximately three out of four interviewees”, they point out.

Among the suggestions expressed by the doctors, the need for better communication and participation between the parties stands out, which is understood to result in benefits for all, including patients.

“To solve this problem, the union of all medical professionals is essential. The College of Physicians of Córdoba, through its Private Medicine Board, will continue working directly and joining forces with the Andalusian Council and the General Council of Medical Colleges to fight for dignifying the private practice of Medicine and with the aim of guaranteeing good practices in private practice”, they have assured through a press release.

Alfonso Carmona, spokesman for Ejercicio Libre of the Andalusian Council of Medical Associations and president of the Seville Medical Association, has expressed that the commitment has been made to continue working for the proper functioning of private medicine in Andalusia. Since the month of September, the Council has organized informative meetings in the different Andalusian Medical Associations, summoning all private doctors from each province, with the aim of advancing in a pooling and the claim of rights that are not their own .

“It is fundamental and urgent to dignify the practice of private medicine, establishing adequate, balanced and fair conditions, as the basis of what should be the relationship of medical professionals with insurance entities”, concludes the College of Physicians of Córdoba.