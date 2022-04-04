Private health, “Lodisalute” is still growing: Duccio Castellotti president

After Maugeri, local doctors and business executives join the board of directors of the clinic

Duccio Castellotti is the new president of Lodisalute. The Board of Directors of the Lodi specialist clinic has been renewed. As part of the shareholders’ meeting, which also approved the 2021 financial statements, the company structure was expanded, in addition to the presence of Ics Maugeri, with the entry of new local shareholders represented by entrepreneurs, doctors and company managers, according to the governance model carried out in recent years by the company centered on “a strong integration between the excellence of the health service and proximity to the local area of ​​reference”.

The renewed board of directors sees the former parliamentarian and former board member of Popolare Lodi as the new president, then Banco Popolare, and finally Banco Bpm (left in 2020) Duccio Castellotti, current president of the Banca Popolare di Lodi Foundation. He takes the baton from Fulvio Pandini, president and administrator of Isac Srl, who last year became president of the Lodi di Assolombarda office, who headed the Board of Directors since February 2020. Pandini remains as a director. Alessandro Procaccini (head of the Development area of ​​ICS Maugeri) was also appointed to the board, as well as the former director of the Padano Technological Park Gianluca Carenzo, managing director, then the directors Roberto Rho, former secretary of the Popular Foundation of Lodi, and Ruggero Battiglia. The medical director Eduardo Quaranta and the operational director Pietro Cipolla have been confirmed.

The board meeting was an opportunity to relaunch the growth program in the area. The “now imminent” opening of the Codognosalute Clinic, scheduled for the end of May, has been confirmed. The outpatient clinic will replicate the Lodi model, with all the local health services, visits and samplings, with a qualified medical staff. Both Lodisalute and Codognosalute will enjoy “a continuous updating of the technological equipment with the latest generation tools and specific machinery in the disciplines of reference such as cardiology, gynecology, dermatology, ENT, ophthalmology, and all the main medical specialties”.

