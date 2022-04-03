Private health requests the approval of Ukrainian doctors by fast track

The Spanish Private Health Alliance (ASPE) has asked to be homologate ukrainian doctors as soon as possible so that they can carry out the profession in Spain. They say that there are 3,000 non-EU doctors pending approval of their title due to the “delay” of bureaucratic processes.

Waiting list of 3,000 doctors

From ASPE they detail that the Lisbon Recognition Agreement establishes that “the procedures that allow assess fairly and promptly whether refugeesdisplaced persons and persons assimilated to refugees meet the relevant requirements for access to higher education, or complementary higher education programs, or work activities, even if documentary evidence of the qualifications obtained cannot be presented”.

In this regard, Luis Mendicuti, general secretary of ASPE, has also clarified that the precise conditions are met “to act diligently in order to enable this specific group of refugees to exercise the health profession in Spain, after an evaluation procedure”.

Mendicuti has also made reference to the “deep shortage of professionals” in the Spanish health system, so this measure would help counteract the shortage of doctors.

Approval of Ukrainian toilets

The response of the College of Physicians has not been long in coming. The institution has argued that there will be no shortcuts and that only health workers who have training equivalent to that of Spanish doctors will be able to practice here. However, they will be given priority over other foreigners.

Applies in Italy

This mechanism is already applied in Italy since last March 21 when the Italian Government approved a decree law of urgent measures to alleviate the effects of the war in Ukraine. In this way, the European Qualifications Passport for Refugees was activated, by which refugees from this country They can work as health until 2023.