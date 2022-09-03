Private jet flights of PSG star Lionel Messi singled out

10:28 p.m., September 3, 2022



Bernard Arnault, Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk or even recently Taylor Swift… so many celebrities who have been singled out in recent months for their private jet trips. But this time, as relayed BFM TV

, it is the Argentinian star of Paris Saint-Germain, footballer Lionel Messi, who is in the sights of environmentalists and defenders of the planet. And once again, it was the “@laviondebernard” account, present on Instagram and Twitter, which seized the controversy by publishing the routes of the player’s jet: the LV-IRQ. Followed by more than 82,000 people on Instagram, this account, which became known for its follow-up of the LVMH plane, took stock of the movements of Lionel Messi’s jet on September 1.

And the least we can say is that there were many trips over the period from June to the end of August. A total of 52 flights were recorded in just three months, or 268 flight hours, representing a balance of 1,502 tonnes of CO2. It is “as much CO2 as an average Frenchman in 150 years”, he points out. The account “L’avion de Bernard” as well as the anti-globalization organization Attac ask themselves the question: “Who is ‘missing the mark’? Those who want to ban private jets or those who still defend them? »they write, mentioning Agnès Pannier-Runacher, the Minister of Energy Transition.

His plane loaned several times

An undisguised attack on the words of the minister who, during the week, had accused environmentalists of being “next to the plate”remember RTL

on this subject of private jets, and to tackle a “problem that is very limited in terms of climate impacts”. She added that it would “not solve 99.9% of the problem”. Among the 52 listed trips, the LV-IRQ jet, a Gulfstream V, landed in London, Bilbao, Buenos Aires, Rosario (his city of birth), or even Caracas, Asunción, Sao Paulo, Barcelona, ​​Nice or Valencia . According BFM TVAttac France accuses the Argentine star of being part of the “ultra-rich” who “destroy the planet”.

Lionel Messi’s LV-IRQ jet ⚽

52 flights

368 hours

1,502 tons of CO2

However, Lionel Messi did not travel 52 times with his jet during the summer. Some journeys made when he played with PSG are proof of this. It has also been confirmed since that the Pulga had rented its plane to the Argentine president in February 2021 for 160,000 dollars during an official trip to Mexico. In early August, Uruguayan and former Barcelona team-mate Luis Suarez traveled to Montevideo to join his new club there. These explanations seem more credible than Taylor Swift, cataloged as the most “polluting” star of the year, with 170 trips since January counted by the “Celebrity Jets” account. Mocked on social networks, she justified herself by declaring that she had lent her plane. Floyd Mayweather, Jay-Z, Kim Kardashian or even Oprah Winfrey had also been singled out.

