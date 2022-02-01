private life, biography, career, Instagram, husband, children and curiosities about the actress





What do we know about the private life of Amanda Seyfried?

She is one of the actresses Hollywood hottest of the moment, star of films and TV series of great success, a young woman with a strong personality and unquestionable talent who, however, with regard to everyday life, has made decidedly unconventional choices.

You know he lives in one farm?

Here are a few information and curiosities on his account.

Who is Amanda Seyfried: biography, career and Instagram

Daughter of the pharmacist Jack and the occupational physiotherapist Ann, Amanda Michelle Seyfried was born in Allentown (Pensylvania, USA) on December 3, 1985 (Sagittarius).

Slender, blonde and light-eyed, Amanda began working as model just 11 years old before making her debut as an actress at the start of the new millennium in This is how the world goes aroundone of soap opera longer than TV.

Since then his career has been continuously on the rise, covering both the small and the big screen.

The actress took part, among others, in Dr. House, CSI – Crime Scene, Mean girl, American Gun, Little Red Riding Hood, Mank and the musical Oh mama!which has consecrated it internationally.

On her instagram profile, constantly updated with new images, Seyfried boasts over 5 million followers!

Private life, husband, children and curiosities

Regarding private life, Amanda Seyfried is married with colleague Thomas Sadoski, known on the set of the film Adorable enemy.

The couple has two children, Nina and Thomas.

The family lives in a large farm north of Manhattan along with many animals.

In the past, the actress has had important relationships with Dominic Cooper (known in 2008, at the time of Oh mama!) And Justin Long.

And finally here are some small ones curiosity:

Seyfried has one sister named Jennifer

named unlike many of her colleagues, probably more timid, the actress he loves shooting risqué scenes in his films

Amanda has publicly stated that she is suffering from anxiety disorders and panic attacks.

