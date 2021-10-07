private life, biography, career, Instagram, husband, children and curiosities about the actress





Let’s find out more about the private life of Marisa Tomei, actress American with Italian origins.

The woman has many roles in successful films to her credit and is considered one of the best film performers internationally.

Here are a few information on his account, both of a personal and professional nature.

Who is Marisa Tomei: biography, career and Instagram

Marisa Tomei was born in Brooklyn (New York) on 4 December 1964 (Sagittarius), from mother teacher and father lawyer and, as can be seen from the surname, of evident Italian origins.

Grew up in the “rich white” neighborhood of Manhattan, in addition to traditional studies, from a very young age Marisa also dedicated herself to dance and to acting until, in 1983, she was noticed by some television executives who cast her for a part in This is how the world turns, historical soap opera American CBS.

The following year the first film also came to the cinema, Flamingo Kid, where the one and only bar uttered by Tomei, or “You’re drunk“, Allowed her to make herself known.

From then on, the woman’s career has spanned several areas, not only those of the small and large screen, but also the theater.

Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for My cousin Vincenzo, among the works that include the New York actress in cast, we mention at least What Woman Want – What Women Want, Spider-man: Homecoming, the sit-com Everyone at the College (with Lisa Bonet, the unforgettable Denise de The Robinsons) And Zandalee.

Tomei is very active on social.

Particularly popular is his instagram profile, where he currently has more than one and a half million followers.

Private life, husband, children and curiosities

Marisa Tomei she has never married and has no children.

While we don’t know her current relationship status, we do know that the actress has had several in the past relationships with famous men.

Among these there are Robert Downey Jr, Frank Pugliese, Logan-Marshall Green, Dana Ashbrook And Josh Radnor.

And finally here are some curiosity:

Marisa Tomei it is about 1.64 cm high.

in addition to Oscar won, the actress also had two nomination, specifically for In the bedroom (2002) and per The Wrestler (2009)

the actress also had two specifically for (2002) and per (2009) have been attributed to her flirt, never confirmed in truth, with Lanny Kravitz And Christian Slater.

