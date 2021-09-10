private life, biography, career, Instagram, wives, children and curiosities about the former footballer





What do we know about the Pele’s private life?

He certainly needs no introduction: even those who are completely unfamiliar with sports and football know very well that the Brazilian was one of the best footballers of all time.

According to some he is the greatest of all, for others he is behind the Argentine Diego Armando Maradona, but what is certain is that Pele rightfully has a special place in the history of world football.

Just a few days ago, as everyone reported average internationals, the former champion and yellow-gold national suffered a colon surgery to remove a tumor, but his conditions are good and everything suggests a peaceful course.

Meanwhile, here are some information on O Rey.

Who is Pele: biography, sports career and Instagram

Edson Arantes Do Nascimento, in art Pelé, was born in Tres Coracoes, in Brazil, on October 23, 1940 (Scorpio).

The son of a footballer forced to end his career too early due to a serious injury, Pele, nickname that his friends pinned him to anger him, he grew up in a family without financial means, to the point of not being able to afford to buy even a real football.

Not bad, however, because often the need sharpens the wits, and the promising boy adapted to kicking a ball made of rags and old socks.

After the debut in Bauru, the adolescent Pele was noticed by an observer who cast him in the team of Santos, of which the young man would become the most famous and representative footballer of all time, a real flag we can say.

Even though he played the last three years of his career in the USA, Pele’s name is always associated mainly with the Juventus team.

Obviously Pele was also a pillar of the National of his country, scoring 77 goals in 92 appearances and winning the three Sweden World Cup (1958), Chile (1962) and Mexico (1970).

Sports icon of the twentieth century, timeless symbol of a football that perhaps no longer exists, Pelé is currently followed on his instagram profile by over 7 million followers!

The cinema

In curriculum by Pelé there is also aimportant cinematic experience.

In fact, in 1981 he participated in Escape to Victory, film with Sylvester Stallone, in which he shows his athletic skills in a bicycle kick that has remained a cult.

Private life, wives, children and curiosities

Between wives and children, in his turbulent love life, Pele certainly didn’t have time to get bored.

The former footballer got married 3 times.

From the first wife, Rosemeri Dos Reis Cholbi, had children Kelly Cristina, Edson and Jennifer.

From Assyria Nascimento, gospel singer and psychologist, impaled in 1994, has had twins Joshua and Celeste.

His current spouse, married in 2016, is Marcia Cybele Aoki.

But it doesn’t stop there.

It was Pele himself, some time ago, who claimed to have had various extramarital affairs and, from some of them, an unspecified number of children.

Finally, here are some curiosity:

Pelé is also known to the world by the nickname of O Rey

he is the only footballer to have won three World Cups

he was appointed Footballer of the Century from Fifa

from Fifa lives in the city of Santos.

