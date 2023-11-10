Privateers sweep Nicholls, secure spot at Southland Tournament





Thibodaux, LA. – The New Orleans Privateers volleyball team officially clinched a berth in the Southland Tournament by defeating the Nicholls Colonels 3-0 (25-22, 25-20, 25-13) on Thursday evening at Storer Gym.