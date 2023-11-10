Privateers sweep Nicholls, secure spot at Southland Tournament

Thibodaux, LA. – The New Orleans Privateers volleyball team officially clinched a berth in the Southland Tournament by defeating the Nicholls Colonels 3-0 (25-22, 25-20, 25-13) on Thursday evening at Storer Gym.
With the win, New Orleans also moved into a tie with Texas A&M-Commerce for seventh place. They are one game behind current six-seed UIW.
New Orleans turned the match around when they overcame an early six-point deficit in the first set. Nicholls led 16–10 when the Privateers began their comeback. New Orleans responded by scoring on 10 of the next 14 rallies, giving them a 20–19 lead.
The Privateers ended the first set with points from a kill on back-to-back rallies molly kehoe and a tandem block from Karen Cordero Barr And sydney got,
New Orleans closed out the second set after Cordero’s service rotation. Tied 11–11, the Privateers moved out to a seven-point lead. Three of those points came on the graduate student’s service aces.
The match ended with a great performance for the Privateers, who had a great third set. New Orleans hit .533 and had no attacking errors in 30 attempts. New Orleans jumped out to a 14–4 lead and never looked back en route to a victory over Nicholls and a season sweep.
inside the box
The Privateers hit .409 as a unit in the win. This matched his season-high for best hitting percentage in a match, which was also achieved against South Carolina State.
Courtney Roundtree Hit .563 and had 10 kills with a total of four blocks. just kokakaya Led the team with 12 kills and .478 hitting. Lamb finished with eight kills and 12 digs. Lani Aleman There were 11 digs and rita zechin Ended up with 10 digs. Defene Akiroglu Compiled 31 assists.
Deniz Akgul led the Colonels with 10 kills. Gracie Campbell and Addison Phares had eight kills apiece. Roy Leno finished with a team-high 12 digs.
next
The Privateers will host Lamar in the regular season finale on Saturday at 11 a.m.
we are your crew
For 54 seasons, Privateer student-athletes have had the unique experience of wearing New Orleans on their chest. Like the city itself, our sports teams are driven by resilience, grit and an indomitable will to win. The country’s biggest festival is also celebrated every year in our city. And like the Mardi Gras Parade Crew, we are connected to our community through pride, tradition, a culture of acceptance and ultimately our commitment to showing that New Orleans is a world-class city to live, learn, play and work. . We invite you to become more engaged with the only university that truly represents New Orleans all day, every day. Join the #NOLAsTeam, we’re your crew!
To stay connected, visit UNOPrivateers.com/signup and follow us @UNOPrivateers on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
social media
Fans are encouraged to follow @PrivateersVB Follow us on Twitter/X, like @PrivateersVB on Instagram, /PrivateersVB on Facebook, and subscribe to the PrivateerAthletics YouTube channel.