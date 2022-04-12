Privatization in healthcare continues, despite Covid. The last case concerns the Lamorgese

I would like to start from a big contradiction not like a house but like the world. The pandemic with 150,000 deaths has demonstrated beyond doubt the need for our country to have more public health that is, more rights to health, not less. Nonetheless, our health care: is becoming less and less public; the rights of people with health funds, mutuals and corporate welfare have been practically delegated to the market; it is increasingly discriminated against, that is, in the country there are those who have more protections, those who have barely half.

In short, the right to health (Article 32) it is no longer a fundamental right.

The latest injury to the right to health was made by the Minister of the Interior, Lamorgese, who signed an agreement with the private group for 17,000 employees of her ministry San Donato which has undertaken to provide them – on behalf of the NHS – with a real replacement healthcare but with a 15% discount. So the state, in exchange for a discount, makes an agreement with the private individual against itself.

The data that come to us from the registry on health funds (2nd Report System on the Registry of health funds) say that:

– funds are growing;

– the turnover exceeds 3 billion, of which 925 million euro for supplementary activities to the NHS, in favor of more than 14 million members;

– the exclusively supplementary health funds with respect to the NHS declared that they had provided, in 2019, services for a total of more than 2 million euros in favor of about 38 thousand members.

These data show that, despite the pandemic, the privatization of health care has not stopped but, on the contrary, is even receiving new impulses from the NRP and rotten to overturn the situation: replace the public system over time with a private system.

All this does not come out by chance but is the inevitable result of the policies made by the government left which, starting with the Bindi Minister of Health in 1999, absurdly believed that in health care neo-liberalism was compatible with Article 32 of the Constitution. . Since the Bindi reform, in fact, the government left has not only betrayed the ideals of justice of the original left but – what is worse – it has betrayed citizens in the name of the market, in particular those who are socially weaker, that is, those who, only thanks and exclusively to rights, can they hope to be treated like others.

The data on supplementary funds (starting from the Bindi counter-reform) have shown that the strongest social categories have gained. Which with the left in power, the one that defends the weakest, should have nothing to do; unless we assume, as many do, that the old Christian Democrats and the Democratic Party are equivalent.

If rights are fundamental, then they cannot be “sold out” or “sold” to the market: when this happens, as happened in ’99 (art. 9), the rights themselves die. After the death of 150,000 people from Covid, the horror of the counter-reforms made by the left should be erased and a battle of civilization to reconstruct the art. 32 of the Constitution.

Today Article 1 (represented by Minister Speranza) and the Democratic Party are now completely on health indistinguishable. I find it disconcerting that two left-wing parties are at the mercy of wrong political choices which, despite having proven to be manifestly wrong, they do not intend to correct. Roberto Speranza he sinks deeper and deeper into the rhetoric on the indispensable value of public health but in fact he hasn’t lifted a finger either to distance himself from Bonaccini’s differentiated regionalism, or to block the way to the privatization process underway that is literally eating up public health . The Pnrr of it is a gigantic self-absolution of the neoliberal policies made by the Democratic Party at the time of Bindi but at the same time it is an opening to the private sector, to the third sector.

The M5S on these issues, despite having an important weight in Parliament and an undersecretary for health in the rather televised government, the honorable Pierpaolo Sileriholds staff and turns shamefully on the other side, letting Giulia Grillo, former Minister of Health, who on one side spoke of “change” and on the other praised the management of the ordinary, to do it.

Given the impudence, Rosy Bindi has seen fit to found an association of which she is honorary president called “Health. Fundamental right “ (sic!) and among whose founders there are all the leading exponents of that leftist thought which, at the service of the market and not the weakest, did not hesitate to get rid of Article 32. If you want the right to health remains a fundamental right we cannot fail to clean up the pernicious neoliberalism of Article 1, Pd, M5S.

I, especially after so many deaths and so many misfortunes, would like that article back.