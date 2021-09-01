Priyanka Chopra-Jonas is the new face of Max Factor

Founded during the golden age of Hollywood …

Max Factor welcomes one into his world new actress: Priyanka Chopra-Jonas. Born in India, 39 years ago, she will fill the role of Global Ambassador & Creative Collaborator of the brand. It will be the face of main campaigns and launches for all that remains of 2021 and the months to follow.

Priyanka Chopra-Jonas: another beauty testimonial committed to the future

A new name is added to the list of beauty ambassadors chosen to be deeply committed to improving our future. That of women, in particular. From Angelina Jolie (for Guerlain) to Yara Shahidi (Dior), from Angèle (Chanel) to Kate Winslet (L’Oréal Paris). Each of them, in addition to representing a make-up or a cosmetic, represents a value and a battle.

Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, beauty ambassador for Max Factor, is to support thefemale emancipation worldwide. After all, the actress, a multifaceted philanthropist, is UNICEF Godwill Ambassador.

It is at the forefront of major public interventions that encourage transformation and evolution.

Max Factor and Priyanka Chopra-Jonas: the transformation is popular

Born over 100 years ago, in 1909, e founded by the Polish make-up artist of the same name, Max Factor has always supported the transformation of beauty into popular culture. “I am honored to work as a Global Ambassador,” explains Priyanka Chopra-Jonas. “Self-confidence can be the most powerful resource of each of us and it is important to believe that beauty products can also offer it.”

The actress and producer will be personally involved in the choice of languages ​​used in the commercials.

