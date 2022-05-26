Priyanka Chopra, Taylor Swift and More Respond to Heartbreaking Texas School Mass Shooting

Following news of a horrific mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, several high-profile figures and celebrities reacted to the tragic incident on social media platforms. In the messages, many called for more than prayers and thoughts and called on the US government to take strict action.

At least 19 students and 2 adults died in the mass shooting and several were injured.

To respond to the heartbreaking incident, Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a news clipping of the shooting on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Condolences are not enough. We need to do more. So tragic.

Expressing her anger over the Texas massacre, Selena Gomez, who is from Texas herself, wrote a lengthy article to talk about child safety in schools and public places. “Today in my home state of Texas, 18 innocent college students were killed simply trying to get an education. A teacher was killed while doing her job; an invaluable work but unfortunately underestimated. she tweeted.

The singer-actor added, “It’s so frustrating and I don’t know what to say anymore. Those in power must stop paying lip service and change the laws to prevent these shootings in the future. Selena also shared the link to Everytown’s page, which aims to promote gun safety and make communities safer.

Taylor Swift also reacted to the incident and showed how furious she is over the recent shooting incidents. She said she was filled with rage and grief.

“Filled with rage and grief, and so broken by the murders at Uvalde. By Buffalo, Laguna Woods and so many more. By the way we as a nation have become conditioned to unfathomable and unbearable grief. Steve’s lyrics ring so true and so deep,” the singer-songwriter wrote in a comment.

“Really heartbreaking and heartbreaking. There must be an obvious solution to this,” R Madhavan wrote on his Twitter account.

Swara Bhasker called the incident horrific and questioned why no amendments have been made to gun laws in the United States despite several similar incidents occurring in recent years. “What the hell is going on in the United States? ! It is horrible and tragic! It also seems entirely avoidable. Why aren’t gun laws changing in the United States? 14 children died in a school and just 10 days after the #Buffalo shooting. My thoughts are with parents and families,” she tweeted.

Actor Matthew McConaughey, from Uvalde, tweeted: “Once again we have tragically proven that we are not responsible for the rights our freedoms give us. »

“This is an epidemic we can control, and whichever side of the aisle we stand on, we all know we can do better. We have to do better,” he added.

The horrific mass shooting sparked strong reactions across the world. For the uninitiated, an 18-year-old gunman opened fire on Robb Elementary around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. The shooter was later killed by law enforcement, officials said.