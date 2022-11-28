Prize for the Final Degree Project of a Medicine student of the UMH of Elche

The Fundación Mutual Médica has granted Hector Calduch ortiz from Saracho of the Miguel Hernández University of Elche, the prize for Better Final Degree Project endowed with 2,500 euros for the study ‘Adaptation to the clinical guidelines of the indication of the diagnostic study of Helicobacter pylori in a digestive consultation’has informed the academic institution

This award is part of the XXXII Awards for Medical Research 2022 that it grants, in four categories, the Fundación Mutual Médica to recognize the work of doctors, residents and students in the promotion of new lines of research around the development of innovative therapies, diagnostic tools or the care and treatment of diseases.

Goal

“The main objective of the work was to calculate the percentage of diagnostic tests for helicobacter pylori which were made for a correct reason based on scientific evidenceevaluating what these indications were, the treatment guidelines and the rate of eradication of the microorganism”, explains Calduch. The Helicobacter Pylori It is a highly prevalent stomach bacterium in the population (50%) that causes very few symptoms, hence the need to evaluate whether the tests that are done are for the right reasons.





A total of 38 papers from 23 universities have been submitted to this award, which aims to encourage the participation of all the medical schools in Spain, approximately 50% of the total number of schools in Spain.

Medical Mutual Scholarship.

The Dr. Emilie Anderssen Nordahl, Clinical Pharmacologist at Hospital Vall de Hebrón in Barcelona, ​​has been the winner of the Mutual Medical Scholarship, with an endowment of 25,000€ for your research project’Optimization of pharmacological treatment in institutionalized patients in residences in Catalonia. Quasi-experimental study before and after’.

The Dr. Manuel Requena Ruizneurologist at the Hospital de la Vall d’Hebrón in Barcelona, ​​has been awarded the prize Dr Fontwith an endowment of €3,000 for your article’Straight to the angiography room without stopping for computed tomography imaging for patients with acute stroke: a randomized clinical trial’ published in the magazine JAMA Neurology.

Project

Finally, the Dr. Inés Rivero Belenchón, urologist at the Virgen del Rocio University Hospital in Seville, has received a Mention Special of the Board of Trustees of the Mutual Medical Foundation with an endowment of €2,000, for his project ‘MyKidneyCare: Digital platform for patients with metastatic kidney cancer undergoing treatment’.

Since its inception, Mutual Médica has supported more than 80 investigations in numerous areas, including cardiology, pediatrics, orthopedic surgery and traumatology, dermatology and oncologygiving support to the work of research teams of 48 hospitals of 10 autonomous communities worth €600,000.