Prize to the children of Cardano for multimedia history on the University museum

The girls and boys of the current 3ELS of Itis Cardano di Pavia received the Award for the quality and in-depth study of the contents of PoliCultura 2021, the initiative of the HOC-LAB of the Politecnico di Milano aimed at all Italian schools called to create interactive multimedia stories through the 1001Storia authoring tool. The project “Discovering physics at the museum” was the winner, based on the laboratory teaching experiences lived at the Museum for the History of the University of Pavia and continued online during the health emergency.

the teachers

Led by their teacher, Alessandra Citta, with the collaboration of their colleague Nicoletta Baruto, the students, after following the workshop and personalized path at the Museum, developed various multimedia stories focused on Alessandro Volta and on the instruments of the Physics Cabinet dedicated to him and reconstructed. in a room of the Museum itself. In the first phase, the students were directly involved in various experiments typical of eighteenth-century physics, focused on electrostatics and pneumatics. In the second phase, forced home by the health emergency, the project continued online. The children also participated in the training sessions that Professor Ester Bernardi, at the museum, offered on videomaking. And it was precisely through this careful and skilful editing phase that the students – through the use of photographs, videos shot at the museum and voiceovers – made clips explaining the experiments conducted at the museum.

a year of work

The pupils – who carried out the project between October 2020 and May 2021, when they were still forming 2ELS – did not stop in front of the pandemic and organized themselves into working groups, each of which chose an experiment to treat and deepen through online meeting tools such as Zoom and Google Meet: “It was undoubtedly more difficult to exchange ideas and opinions at a distance – explain the students of the current 3ELS – but this experience was constructive and interesting for us: we discovered and deepened new fields and met a genius like Alessandro Volta ».

distant but united

The students showed “great creativity in reworking the experiences they had lived directly at the museum and then online – says Lidia Falomo, Director of the Museum for the History of the University of Pavia – dragged by the enthusiasm of the teachers, they became storytellers, capturing the most fascinating aspects of the path that led them to discover Alessandro Volta, his inventions and typical experiments of the eighteenth century. The enthusiasm also led them to deepen the topics and in the end to win an award to be proud of ».

A recognition «more than deserved – comments Alessandra Citta who led the class in this project – and which fully represents a passionate class that loves to deepen and explore: the precision and high quality of the videos produced are a testament to this. The pandemic had dampened the enthusiasm of the children, because taking lessons online had become increasingly heavy. But this project allowed them to work together, also for the joy of families. Distant but united ». –

