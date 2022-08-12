PRM decides that Eduardo Estrella continues in the presidency of the Senate

Santo Domingo, DR.

The engineer Edward Star He will remain in the presidency of the Senate of the Republic, as agreed today by the executive leadership of the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM).

Star, party president Dominicans for Change, He is an ally of the ruling PRM, which has seen in recent weeks certain skirmishes with the aspirations to the position of several leaders of the political organization.

Eduardo Estrella is a senator for the province of Santiago and has been in the presidency of the upper house for two years.

The executive leadership of the PRM had formed a special commission that met with the legislators of the PRM to agree on an iron.

At least 13 PRM senators were opposed to Estrella continuing in the upper house, arguing that had already been met with the allies for two years. Some opposition legislators had joined that position, both from Fuerza del Pueblo and the Dominican Liberation.

In the PRM, Estrella had the support of former President Hipólito Mejíawho on several occasions expressed his wish that he continue in the position, like Alfredo Pacheco, in the presidency of the Chamber of Deputies.