PRM extends the deadline for registration of candidates for internal elections

Santo Domingo, DR.

The Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) extended until April 28 the deadline for registration of candidacies to the different elective positions, to be disputed in their internal elections scheduled for next Sunday, May 15.

The decision was made by the so-called “National Commission of Internal Elections” through resolution number 021.

The process of official registration of the candidatures began on Thursday the 7th and was supposed to end this April 21st.

“In said process of receiving registration applications, being affected by the holidays related to Holy Week, and added to this, the atmospheric situation that the country is experiencing due to the constant rains these days, which could influence which leaders with national aspirations, can complete their files within the period established in the proclamation, this Commission has made an assessment to extend the reception period”, states the resolution in one of its recitals.

The positions to be chosen are president, general secretary, three of the vice presidents and three undersecretaries, will be elected by a representation of 1,350 delegates, among whom are trustees, senators, deputies and other members of the PRM leadership.

So far there is confirmation of the candidacy of Eddy Olivares for the presidency of that party and it is presumed that Gómez Mazara will formalize his.

These new authorities will be chosen for a period of four years; This would be the second choice of PRM authorities, since the first directors were appointed by mutual agreement between Hipólito Mejía and Luis Abinader, who were Andrés Bautista as president and Jesús Vázquez Martínez as secretary.

It is unknown whether both Carolina Mejía and José Ignacio Paliza will repeat their respective positions as Secretary General and President of the Party, respectively; However, the 18 senators from the ruling party have already expressed their wishes that they continue in their posts.

No record of registrants

The number of political leaders who have registered their candidacies for the six scheduled elective positions has not yet been reported; the communications directorate of the PRM indicated that this information must be provided by the National Commission for Internal Elections, however the president of that body and also the Minister of Public Works and Communications, Delignes Ascención, has not been able to be contacted by the reporters of this newspaper.