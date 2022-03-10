PRM leaders with different positions by convention of delegates to choose internal authorities

After the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) announced through its social networks that the executive leadership of that political entity had decided to hold a “convention of delegates” to choose its internal authorities, several leaders have expressed different positions in relation to that theme.

While some, such as Guido Gómez Mazara, argue that the right of the party bases must be respected and that, for this reason, the decision will be challenged through the corresponding channels, others such as Geanilda Vázquez and Deligne Ascención point out that it is the correct decision to “avoid” spending.

Guido will go to court

The perremeist leader Guido Gómez Mazara reported that “in the next few hours” he will go to the “corresponding instances” in search of challenging that decision of the highest body of the ruling party.

“The attempts to transform the method of electing the authorities, producing a regression via the convention of delegates is illegal, unconstitutional and constitutes a stab in the back to the participation of the popular sectors in the internal life of a party that emerged to guarantee the rights violated in the old organization (referring to the Dominican Revolutionary Party),” said Gómez Mazara in conversation with LISTÍN DIARIO.

He stated that this decision reflects the “interest” of the party’s elite in “preserving their favorites without enjoying the indispensable democratic legitimacy.”

“By origin, conviction and commitment, I feel that party organizations have to guarantee the rights of their militants. Unfortunately, as societies advance, they also encounter the obstacles of primitive mentalities that do not perceive the changes and advances of the country of the 21st century, hence the levels of resistance that, in practical terms, have reached a point of no return,” added the leader.

Geanilda and Delignes defend decision

Both the Minister of Public Works and Communications, Delignes Ascención, and the party leader Geanilda Vázquez separately assured that it was the correct decision to avoid incurring “excessive expenses at a time of economic crisis.”

“This comes from the matter of costs, we are in a pandemic and we have an international situation, so a party cannot be advocated at a convention that includes millions of pesos in expenses,” argued Vázquez, after being approached by several media outlets. .

Vázquez explained that what is proposed is a “representative vote”, since It is stipulated that in each electoral precinct have a delegate; in addition to the national and zone delegates.

The proposal of the executive direction of the PRM is still pending approval and for this a “national convention” was called for next Friday the 18th of this month to put it to a vote.